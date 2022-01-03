Enniscorthy saddened by passing of John Doyle just days before his son Joe’s first anniversary

The late John Doyle of Doyle's of the Duffry, pictured with his late son Joe whose first anniversary takes place on Sunday.

ALMOST exactly a year since his beloved son Joe passed away, Enniscorthy was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Doyle of Doyle’s Pub in The Duffry on Sunday. Considered part of the fabric of the town, John was a permanent fixture behind the bar at the landmark pub which has served the people of Enniscorthy for over 90 years.

News of John’s passing was greeted with great sadness in the town, with many noting the significance that it was almost exactly a year since his son Joe passed away on January 9 of 2021, something which took a significant toll on both John and his beloved wife Ann.

"Joe's death really took a lot out of him,” said John’s niece Anne. “He found it very difficult and it was something he couldn’t really speak too much about.”

With Joe having passed away from Covid, sadly the virus continued to place a heavy toll on the Doyle family.

"John’s wife Ann is in Castle Gardens Nursing Home at the moment and sadly she couldn't be with him when he passed,” Anne explained. “As a result of infection control measures and restrictions in place, she can’t make it to her husband's funeral either. It’s very tough. Covid robbed both John and Ann of a proper send-off for Joe and now it’s robbed Ann of a proper send-off for her husband too.”

While he worked in the Post Office for a number of years, John was an ever present in the pub owned by his parents Joe and Brigid. When his father passed away, he and his sister Mary took a more active role in the pub and John immersed himself in it when he finally finished up at the post office.

Known for his tall tales and a lightning quick wit, John had a large circle of friends from all kinds of backgrounds.

"He was a great man for his friends,” his niece Anne said. “He had friends that he’d been close to since he was in school. He’d head off to Lisotwel to the races every year with the same group and he loved meeting up with the lads to play cards on a Friday night.”

John had a great love of sport. He played football for the Starlights, later turning his hand to management, and won a towns cup medal with Enniscorthy Rugby Club – a feat his nephews would match years later to his great pride. He also loved greyhounds and had a stake in many dogs, as well as being the go-to tipster at the track of a Thursday night. He also developed a great passion for horses and the trips to the races were a real highlight of his social calendar.

John played an active role in the Vintners Association for many years, at one point serving as Treasurer.

Above all though, he was an extremely proud and fiercely protective husband and father. Having suffered a stroke back in July of 2020, John fought back hard and did incredibly well. But the passing of his beloved son had a major impact upon him and caused him to go downhill before he finally passed on Sunday at the age of 87.

Tributes poured in for John as the community rallied around the Doyle family. Among those paying his respects was Minister James Browne.

"John Doyle and Doyle's Pub on the Duffry were very much part of the farbric of the community of Enniscorthy and his passing will come as a major loss to the community and his many friends.

"During his time as a publican, he helped many families in different ways and was always very supportive of his local community. He had a great interest in politics and current affairs and loved the political banter in the pub. He was never afraid to give his strong opinions. He’ll be sadly missed.”

As well as being a loving father to Joe, John is survived by his beloved wife Ann. He was also a cherished brother of Bessie, Anne, Mary, Patrick and the late Breda and is sadly missed by his loving family and a large circle of friends, neighbours and customers.

John’s funeral mass is to take place at Enniscorthy Cathedral on Tuesday morning, January 4, at 10 a.m with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Those unable to attend the funeral mass can join online via RIP.ie.

May he rest in peace.