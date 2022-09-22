Enniscorthy residents to benefit from improved water supply as work begins in Drumgoold area

Residents in the Drumgoold area of Enniscorthy, in County Wexford, are set to benefit from improved water supply as Irish Water begins a programme of works on backyard service replacement.

Working in partnership with Wexford County Council, Irish Water is replacing ageing backyard water mains and providing new service connections for customers in Drumgoold Villas.

The project, which began this week, involves the replacement of water connections, typically made of iron or lead, that were installed in the back gardens of some older housing estates.

Due to age and deterioration, the original pipework is a significant source of leaks and reduced levels of service.

Backyard services are usually shared, running through several neighbouring properties, and that makes it difficult to detect and repair leaks.

In addition, because all properties share a connection, leaks and water bursts affect all properties and usually results in low pressure.

The works in Drumgoold Villas, will see the decommissioning of ageing back yard water mains and delivery of over 190m of new water mains constructed along the public road.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said the works follow on from similar work carried out in Pearse Road, St John’s Villas and on the Old Dublin Road, where hundreds of new water mains were constructed along the public road, bringing a safer and more reliable supply to residents there.

Joe Carroll, from Irish Water, said: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Drumgoold Villas will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.”

“In partnership with Shareridge Ltd and Wexford County Council, we have been engaging with the residents and aim to complete the works with as little disruption as possible,” he said.

“However, the works may involve some short-term water outages, but our project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages,” he added.

Mr Carroll also said traffic management measures will be in place where water mains are being constructed and parking spaces may be temporarily closed in order to complete works.

However, local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the state ulitity on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates are also available through www.water.ie

Irish Water says progress is being made with regard to addressing leakage issues nationwide. In 2018, the rate of leakage nationally was 46 per cent and by the end of 2021 it was 38 per cent.

It hoped that leakages will have reduced to at least 25 per cent by 2030.