Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre progressing as planned

An aerial view of the work taking place on the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy (Pic: Conack Construction Ltd).

Work is progressing well at the new Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy.

An aerial view of the work taking place on the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy (Pic: Conack Construction Ltd).

WORK on developing the state-of-the-art Primary Care Centre at Blackstoops, on the outskirt of Enniscorthy is progressing extremely well.

That was the view of Dr Mairead Kelly when speaking about the centre recently.

Dr Kelly’s practice will move into the centre once it's completed and she said she is very happy with how the job is progressing.

“At the moment it looks like it’s well on schedule and is on target for completion in November,” she said.

However, Dr Kelly said that even if it was December or January before she moved her practice in that would be ideal and in some ways early in the New Year would be the ideal scenario.

"It’s never good to move in before Christmas so in some ways if it end up being January that would actually be better,” she said.

"However, it’s really moving along quite well,” she added.

Dr Kelly also said that it’s her understanding that the construction company involved is also very happy with how things are progressing.

From a personal perspective moving into the new centre will mean she will be able to expand the range of services offered to patients.

It will also mean she will be able to increase her patient numbers.

“It’s normal practice for the doctors to move into these centres first and then for the other services to move in after that and I suppose that just makes sense,” said Dr Kelly.

That means she will be the first service in the new building once it’s completed and it’s a move she is very much looking forward to making.

"We hire an additional doctor last week so that means we now have three doctors in the practice,” she said.

"That means I will be able to expand the practice and the range of services we offer patients,” she added.

She said the move itself will necessitate a couple of days to cater for the logistics involved in the move but it’s something she is looking forward to.

"It will take time to evolve once we’re in there but I am very much looking forward to it because it will give us great scope to expand and that can only be good for our patients and at the end of the day it’s all about the patients and offering them the best level of service we can,” she said.

"Moving into the new centre will mean we will be able to do just that and we are very much looking forward to it,” she added.

The progress being made at the centre was also welcomed by Minister James Browne who said he was very impressed at the rate of the building is being worked on.

"It’s very impressive now and you can really get a feel for what it will be like,” he said.

"It will be a fantastic addition to the town and the county once it's competed and I am very much looking forward to that,” he added.

The new centre will incorporate a 50,000 sq ft building and will accommodate the HSE, TUSLA the child and family agency, Dr Kelly’s surgery, and a pharmacy.

The new centre will also be a Near Zero Energy ultra-modern building.