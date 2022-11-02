Enniscorthy park is a no-go zone at night because of anti-social behaviour

THE Orchard Peace Park in Enniscorthy is essentially a no-go area at night time because of a high rate of anti-social behaviour.

That was the view expressed at a recent meeting of the local authority at which a general discussion about the park took place.

The Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, first opened the discussion by commented that the park should be the centrepiece of the town.

“The Peace Park really should be the centrepiece of our town,” he said.

Commenting that he goes through it almost every day he said it’s an amenity that is underused but he said a serious maintenance plan needs to be devised to “keep it right” all year round for all age groups to enjoy.

Cllr Jackser Owens “fully agreed” with the Cathaoirleach’s comments, however, he also expressed concern about what happens in the park when during bad weather.

"If you go down to the bottom end of it, down to the Dunne’s Stores side, and it’s spilling rain you might as well be walking on Curracloe because it’s full of sand,” he said.

“There are also holes in it, it’s as simple as that, if you have a buggy or anything with you, you can’t get up along there,” he added, referring to the condition of the footpath.

"It has to be properly looked after because it’s well used by people but they are afraid because where all the sand is there are holes in it.”

He said tarmacadam needs to be put down so that people can use it safely all the time.

In response to the comments District Manager, Ger Mackey accepted there are maintenance issues to be addressed within the park, however, he said there are also resource issues with staff that can’t be overcome easily.

“However, the bigger issue with the park is around anti-social behaviour,” said Mr Mackey.

“It’s completely out of hand at the moment and you have to look at how we manage that space at night,” he added.

"If we open it we have to put lights in it so basically it’s a park for anti-social behaviour once the gates are locked.”

"Once they are locked individuals go in and cause problems,” said Mr Mackey.

He also said there were problems with the building in which the council meeting was being held, the Presentation Centre, and its association with the park.

"We are going to have to face up to it at some stage,” he said. He said the local authority might have to look at getting lights and he also said there are CCTV cameras going in there.

"In my experience they may not be as effective as we think they might be but we can’t close it off because it’s an amenity for the people of the town and they are not getting the benefit of it.” he said.

"We should be able to go down there at night and feel safe in a well-lit park,” he added.

"It’s anything but that.”

Cllr Owens commented that windows have been broken in properties on the nearby street because of objects being thrown from the park at night.

"Those people who live there are paying out of their own pocket,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to the gardaí about it and they are willing to discuss it at the next JPC [Joint Policing Committee] meeting,” he added.

"They are prepared to issue anti-social behaviour notices to individuals down there because we can’t let it continue.”