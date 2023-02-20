Enniscorthy Musical Society to stage 50th anniversary hits show but is forced to cancel planned production of The Producers

Musical director, Kevin Kennedy, working with some of the chorus in rehearsals.

THE people involved with Enniscorthy Musical Society are nothing if not a resilient bunch.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak the cast and crew were all set to stage their version of ‘The Producers’, however, like so many events the pandemic put paid to those plans.

The society’s PRO, Tina Doyle, spoke about how close the organisation was to staging the show when the outbreak occurred and how everyone is now looking forward to the forthcoming 50th anniversary ‘Hits from the Musicals’ show that will be staged in Coláíste Bríde, on April 15..

"Before Covid we were ready to put on the show,” said Tina.

“We were literally within a week or so of taking it to the stage when everything shut down,” she added.

Two years of inactivity is a long time for any organisation but in showbiz it’s an eternity.

The show was meant to be staged in April that year and while it didn’t materialise the society is now trying to turn a negative very much into a positive with the forthcoming ‘Hits from the Musicals’ show.

"Unfortunately, we had to ultimately cancel our plans to stage ‘The Producers’,” said Tina, who said a number of factors got in the way of reigniting the original plans.

However, the society hasn’t been around for 50 years without being resilient and with that in mind the full focus of attention is now firmly fixed on the forthcoming show which will be staged in Coláíste Bríde on April 15, at 8 p.m.

"We’ve been rehearsing in the IFA centre and it’s going very well and everyone is really looking forward to the show,” said Tina.

It’s a special year this year and everyone involved with the society is looking forward to staging what will essentially be a 50th anniversary hits show.

The current chairperson of the society is James Dobbs and the forthcoming shows director is Imelda McDonagh while the musical director is Kevin Kennedy. The choreography is being taken care of by Anne Marie Cooney and with such a formidable team behind the production everyone is eagerly looking forward to getting back on stage in front of an audience again.

The society will also be holding a Race Night in the IFA Centre, on Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy, on Friday, February 24, at 9 p.m.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Tina said “it will be a race night with a twist” and anyone wanting to find out what that will be better go along on the night to find out.

Meanwhile, the society is always open to new members joining and those interested in doing so can make contact with the organisation through its Facebook page.

Alternatively, people interested in getting involved with the society can go along to the rehearsals for the upcoming show to get a feel for what it’s like.

The rehearsals will take place in the IFA Centre on Tuesday, February 21 and 28, at 8 p.m.