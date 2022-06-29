Enniscorthy man is the new mayor of Penistone in England

A former member of the Shamrocks GAA club in Enniscorthy who underwent a life-saving liver transplant in 2008, has been elected as Mayor of Penistone in the UK.

Neville Shiggins (54), who is from Armstrong’s Range, in Upper Shannon, Enniscorthy, is a former hurling goalkeeper with the Shamrocks club and he is also a former GAA referee.

From one of the most respected and well-known families in the town, Neville is a son of Breda and Paddy Shiggins, The middle of five children, he has two brothers and two sisters and is affectionately known by the nickname ‘chicken’ to all his friends here at home.

In addition to his GAA involvement, Neville was also very much involved in the local basketball scene in Wexford and played and coached the Enniscorthy Stealers team. He also won two Leinster basketball titles while a student in St Mary’s CBS.

Following completion of his secondary education Neville went to IT Carlow where he did computer studies.

He moved to London in 1988 and began a 20 year career in logistics with the iconic retail chain, Marks & Spencers, and GIST distribution.

Neville has held a number of different positions including warehouse supervisor, customer services manager and site operations manager. He is also a trustee on the pension board.

In 1992, he married his wife, Helen, and the couple had twin boys, Michael and Conor, four years later.

Based in Manchester, Neville is a passionate Man City fan but in 1999 he moved to Penistone.

Unfortunately, in 2008, he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholongitis, which resulted in him having to receive a life-saving liver transplant. The operation was carried out in St James’ Hospital, in Leeds, and thankfully he made a full recovery.

While he is not overly into politics Neville is very active in his local community and gives his support to initiatives and activities in whatever way he can. He is a member of a local round table initiative which holds events to raise money for local causes.

Two years ago, during the pandemic, Neville retired from work as a result of Covid-19 infections. However, always wanting to be active he joined the parish council as one of the non-paid volunteers and in 2021 he was elected chairperson of the local voluntary school board.

However, he has now been elected to the position of Mayor of Penistone, a town near Barnsley in Yorkshire.

He will remain in the position for a one-year term and as mayor he is the leader of the town council and is responsible for the local budget and the management of some of the town’s facilities.

Neville has already held a few fundraising events for local charities and in doing do raised £3,000 which will be put to very good use.

He is now looking forward to August 1, when he will participate in Yorkshire Day, which is an event at which all the mayors in Yorkshire come together.

Meanwhile, his family and friends in Enniscorthy and across County Wexford wish him the best of luck during his mayoral term in office.