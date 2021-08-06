Enniscorthy gardai called to land dispute in Bree

GARDAI were called to an incident in Bree at the weekend which is believed to have been based around a dispute over land.

A spokesperson for the gardaí confirmed that a report was received into the station in Enniscorthy at around 4 p.m. on Friday requesting gardaí and that members attended the scene.

While the spokesperson was unable to confirm the exact number of members who attended locals in the area said ‘a large garda presence’ was there.

The garda spokesperson said the incident appeared to be a ‘dispute over land’ and that those present at the scene disbanded and left when requested to do so by the members who were in attendance.

It’s believed the incident arose out of a dispute over access to land and was the culmination of events that began earlier in the week when another minor stand-off involving a number of people is believed to have taken place.

This newspaper understands that it’s a large parcel of land at the centre of the dispute and while it was initially reported locally that members of the Emergency Response Unit were also tasked to the scene on Friday the gardai spokesperson told this newspaper that wasn’t the case.



