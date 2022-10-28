Enniscorthy Credit Union is among Ireland’s best

ENNISCORTHY Credit Union has welcomed the news that such organisations have topped the league table for ‘best customer experience in Ireland’ at the offiicial CXi awards.

It was a record-breaking eighth year in a row that credit unions have topped the CXi poll and commenting on the achievement, Áine Doyle, Marketing Manager of Enniscorthy Credit Union said: “This is a huge endorsement of the excellent customer experience we offer our members on a daily basis through face to face engagement in our offices, and through our online and digital offerings."

Highlighting the fact the last year saw Ulster Bank and KBC withdraw from the Irish market, Ms Doyle said an increasing number of consumers are realising the importance of excellent service from a financial provider with a social ethos.

“We put our members’ needs at the heart of everything we do, and we will always be there for them,” she said.

“It’s no coincidence that we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of consumers who have switched their bank accounts to our credit union since the beginning of the year,” she added.

“The results from the CXi report speak for themselves and it is a testament to the dedication and the hard work of staff and volunteer directors in Enniscorthy Credit Union and in every credit union in Ireland.”

The Customer Experience Insight (CXi) Report is published annually by the CX Company based on a survey carried out on their behalf by Amárach Research.

Over 28,000 experiences were evaluated using the CX Framework, including value, channel usage, how important employees are to the customer experience, and net promoter score (NPS) which measures the loyalty of customers to a company.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Michael Killeen, Chairman of the CX Company said: “Irish Credit Unions topped the CXi league table for a record eight year in a row, which is unheard of around the world. Credit unions are fully committed to brilliant and consistent CX Excellence. They treat their members like a member of their own family and, in response to members’ evolving needs, are continuing to develop new products and services including mortgages, current accounts and SME loans, as they drive CX Excellence across the whole credit union sector.”