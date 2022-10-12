Enniscorthy councillors voice concern over Wexford County Council’s increase to Local Property Tax

ENNISCORTHY Councillor, Jackser Owens, has voiced serious concern over the proposed increase in the local property tax that was voted on at this weeks meeting of Wexford County Council.

Cllr Owens, along with Cllr John O’Rourke and Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, were the three members of the local authority in the district area who voted against the proposed increase.

Commenting to this newspaper Cllr Owens said increasing the tax from 5 per cent to 15 per cent would be very unfair on “hard pressed families" who he said were "already struggling to make ends meet”.

"There are people out there struggling to pay for food and coal and it’s just wrong to increase the property tax as well," he said.

"I was elected by the people of Enniscorthy and I make no bones about this and won't apologise for it because I’m trying to do right by them,” he said.

Cllr O'Rourke said the proposed increase "is not cost-effective” in any way and said there are other matters that need addressing when it comes to homeowners.

He said of his own situation he said he is not working other than the money he receives for being an elected representative but he is ineligible for a grant if he wanted to upgrade his insulation etc.

"I am 51 and I couldn’t get a grant fro the SEAI is I wanted to upgrade the roof or insulation,” he said.

However, because he is not on social welfare he would be eligible for a grant of €2,000 for work that would cost in the region of €10,000 to carry out.

Highlighting the fact there are many other people in similar situations, many of whom contact him regularly, he said “I have paid my property tax since 2014 but I will not be allowed anything to get work done until I am 65 and that’s just wrong for so many people."

He said the property tax does nothing to support people between their late 40s and early 60s who wish to get work done to achieve an ‘A’ rating on their home.