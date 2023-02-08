Enniscorthy councillor questions if additional funding has been secured for windows and doors scheme

A question was asked at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District as to whether or not additional funding was secured to keep applications for the replacement of elderly people’s windows and doors, ongoing.

Cllr John O’Rourke raised the matter at the meeting and asked officials if such funding had been secured with regard to assisting elderly members of the community.

He also asked if there was anything “coming down the line” in relation to it.

In response to his query, Angela Finn, from the housing section of Wexford County Council, said: “I will have to come back to you on it but I will find out for you.”

