Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

‘Rattlesnakes’ in Enniscorthy

The Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy will provide the venue for an intriguing new play which was written and directed by two names synonymous with top-quality theatre in the town.

‘Ratttlesnakes’ was written by Paul O’Reilly and is being directed by Fintan Kelly. The two will be very familiar to theatre-goers in the town and it’s expected there will be great interest in the forthcoming production which will be staged on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11.

The show features a formidable cast and includes some very well-known names such as Leona Eustace-Breen, Christine Quinn, Jennafer Rigg-Miller Boyd, Clodagh Doyle, Naoise O’Connor, John Kirwan and Paul O’Reilly.

Tickets for the show, priced €10, are available from the venue and through www.presentationcentre.ie.

Kiltealy parade

Plans are well under way for the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kiltealy village.

The organisers said a number of floats have been confirmed already and the committee would welcome more participants.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in the Community Hall car park.

After the parade there will be a kiddies’ disco in the hall for all under 12s, who must be accompanied by their parents.

Everyone is looking forward to a great day out in the village and everyone is welcome to attend the hall after the parade to celebrate the day with family and friends.

Anyone interested in entering a float is asked to contact James Quirke at 087 6899749.

Toddler group

Little Angels Parent & Toddler group meets in Ballindaggin Community Hall every Thursday from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The playgroup will be open on Thursday mornings during primary school term, with playtime, songs, arts and crafts.

There will be tea, coffee and a chat for the ‘big’ ones and all children aged up to four years are welcome to attend with an accompanying adult.

The initiative is very welcoming and parents and guardians can relax and the children are in a very safe environment.

For further information, contact Charlotte at charlottecookman@gmail.com.

Enrolments

Boolavogue National School is now accepting expressions of interest from parents or guardians who hope to enrol their child in the school for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Full details, including an online enrolment form, can be obtained at www.boolavoguens.ie/enrol.

Bree petition

To help progress traffic safety concerns in Bree village, the local Tidy Towns group has created a petition that will be submitted to all relevant public representatives.

The group is encouraging all of the community to support this important campaign.

They can do so by either by signing the online petition, which can be found at https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/bree-village-traffic-safety-measures or signing in person in Bree Post Office and Hammel’s, Centra, Bree.

Pool nights

Kilmuckridge Macra na Feirme hosts a Pool Night in Marty’s Bar, Oulart, every Tuesday night.

All are welcome to attend as the craic and entertainment gets under way at 9 p.m.

For updates, keep an eye on the Kilmuckridge Macra Facebook and Instagram page.

For further information contact Cliona O’Leary at 087 3107010 and Sara Steacy at 087 7804240.

Open call exhibition

Application forms are now available for the 7th annual Open Call exhibition in the Presentation Arts Centre, in Enniscorthy.

Last year’s initiative was hugely successful as it gave artists the opportunity to shake off the lockdown cobwebs, and such was its popularity that 139 artists, from all backgrounds and experience levels participated.

A spokesperson for the centre took delight in announcing this year’s Open Call applications are now open.

Submissions can be in a wide range of media including animations, burnished prints, ceramics, drawings, encaustic wax, fashion, glasswork, and installations.

Drop-off days are February 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the opening taking place on March 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lights on for February

Everyone is welcome to use the Oulart-the Ballagh GAA Club walking track to participate in ‘Ireland Lights Up’ in partnership with Operation Transformation.

The lights will be on from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. every Monday to Thursday night until the end of February.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to use the facility to improve their wellbeing and general fitness.

There is a great social aspect to the walks too which makes them beneficial in two ways. The walking track is also a safe environment to walk in.

Horseshoe league

Due to unforeseen circumstances the County Wexford Horseshoe League was unable to hold its AGM towards the end of 2022.

However, the rescheduled meeting will be held in St Senan’s Community Centre in Templeshannon, Enniscorthy, on Wednesday, February 8.

The meeting will get under way at 8 p.m. sharp.

Anyone needing directions to the venue or wishing to have something discussed on the agenda is asked to contact Brendan Earle on 087 1358487.

Fitness camp

Ladies fitness boot camp had returned to Galbally and Yoga classes with Julie Fox.

New members are always welcome. To find out more, contact 086 0263713.

Kiltealy fundraiser

Kiltealy Community Development group is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, March 4.

The ‘Runamuck’ 5k run will have a number of obstacles in place and will be held on the Coolcarrigan Estate in Co Kildare.

Sponsorship cards are now available for anyone over 16 years of age wishing to take part.

To get a card and register for a place phone 087 9168505, however, places are limited.

There will be transport by bus to and from the location, and there will also be food and music back in the Thatch that night.

The cost of entering will be €45 (solo) and a reduced fee of €36 each for groups of 20 participants.

There will also be a competitive aspect to event and whoever records the best time will get free membership of Kiltealy Community Gym.

The Kiltealy group will be very appreciative of the support of people within the local community.

People can support the fundraiser by either taking part or sponsoring someone who is taking part.