Enniscorthy Castle is venue for Norman Room Exhibition

The attendance pictured during the opening of the magnificent new Norman Rooms in Enniscorthy Castle on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sean Doyle performed the opening of the new Norman Rooms in Enniscorthy Castle on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Castle manager Mico Hassett addressing the attendance during the opening of the new Norman Rooms in Enniscorthy Castle on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the opening of the new Norman Rooms in Enniscorthy Castle on Thursday evening were Cllr John O'Rourke, Deputy Paul Kehoe TD, Minister of State James Browne TD (Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform), Mico Hassett (Manager of Enniscorthy Castle), Sean Doyle (who performed the opening), Cllr Aidan Browne (Cathaoirleach, Enniscorthy Municipal District), Cllr Cathal Byrne ( Leas-Chathaoirleach, Enniscorthy Municipal District). Pic: Jim Campbell

A new Norman Rooms exhibition was officially unveiled in Enniscorthy Castle as part of the iconic building’s reopening plans for the coming holiday season.

Over the winter the castle manager, Mico Hassett and her team were busy preparing for the re-opening of the County Wexford landmark building.

Enniscorthy Castle was originally built in the 13th Century and has been home to Norman knights, English armies, Irish rebels, prisoners and local merchant families.

The Norman Rooms is a superb in-house curated exhibition running across the ground floor of the castle and is dedicated to its Norman history.

Speaking of the launch, Mico said the staff worked very hard over the winter to update the offering at the castle and provide locals and tourists with a new experience.

“We want to give Enniscorthy and Co Wexford residents a reason to visit us again and again,” she said.

Sean Doyle, director of Enniscorthy Castle and the national 1798 Rebellion Centre, officially opened the new exhibition.

In doing so he spoke of the history of the castle and encouraged large numbers of people to visit the exhibition in the castle over the coming months.

Speaking at the event Sean said the Norman invasion of 1169 was a watershed period in Ireland’s history and commented that it marked “the beginning of over 800 years of direct English, and later British rule in our country, which even in 2023 impacts our everyday discourse; with our country partitioned, ongoing dispute and argument over the Northern Ireland Protocol and some politicians demanding a border poll”.

Sean then referred those in attendance at the launch to the building in which everyone was then standing.

“This building we are in this evening originated with the Normans,” said Sean.

“The medieval history of Enniscorthy Castle begins in the early days of the Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland,” he added.

He spoke of the leader of that invasion, Strongbow, who granted the lands of the Duffry, which included Enniscorthy, to his trusted knight, Robert de Quency.

“De Quency, however, died in battle shortly after gaining his new lands which were then passed down to his infant daughter, Maud, who could regain her lands once she came of age,” said Sean.

"In the meantime, the guardianship of the Duffry was in control of a man named Raymond le Gros,” he added.

“Le Gros would have constructed the first defensive structure on the site in the form of an earthen and timber ‘Motte and Bailey’ castle.”

Sean said that around 1190 Maud de Quency married Philip de Prendergast and the couple regained the lands of the Duffry and constructed the first stone Castle on the site.

“Enniscorthy Castle remained in the ownership of the descendants of the Anglo-Normans until the Gaelic Irish revival in the late 1300s,” he said.

“In the 1370s the Gaelic Irish chief, Art MacMurrough-Kavanagh, retook the castle by force, following which it remained in his family’s ownership until they finally surrendered in the 1530s,” he added.

Sean spoke of how for the next 50 years the castle remained in a ruined condition until the arrival of Sir Henry Wallop, who rebuilt it for military use, on its existing foundations.

Sean spoke of how Sir Wallop defeated the last of the Gaelic Irish resistance in the locality which meant Enniscorthy could be made into a plantation town, in the 1620s.

He told those present that in the middle of the 17th century, Oliver Cromwell arrived in Co Wexford and besieged Enniscorthy Castle. It was re-taken later the same year and then taken again by Cromwell’s forces under the Governor of Wexford and remained under foreign Government control until the end of the 18th century.

“During the Rebellion of 1798, the Castle was used as a prison by the crown forces to hold suspected rebels,” said Sean.

“In the early 1800s, Enniscorthy Castle was used as office space, but with the Fenian Rising in the 1860s, it was used to billet the extra police forces assigned to the area,” he added.

Sean spoke of how, in 1889, the Castle was leased for 999 years by PJ Roche, of New Ross, who gave it to his son, Henry Roche, and his new wife, Josephine Shriver, to use as their home.

The family spent a number of years renovating the castle and moved in during 1903.

“The Roches were prominent and respected members of the community,” said Sean.

In 1951, the Roche’s left the Castle to the management of the county, to be used as a museum.

“The Wexford County Museum opened in 1962 and closed in 2006, for major renovations, and re-opened in 2011 as Enniscorthy Castle, with a focus on local history, industry and community,” said Sean.

He encouraged as many people as possible to visit the exhibition in the castle over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Mico said the exhibition is designed with families in mind and said the team worked together to create a more engaging experience for families.

“Visitors to the castle will now enjoy a variety of new interactive additions along with a period weapons display, an exploration of daily life in Norman times, new decorations and a knight in full armour, bringing medieval magic to young and old,” said Mico.

“From the ground floor, visitors can move forward through time via the spiral staircase to the first floor and explore the industrial age in Enniscorthy and the history of the Roche family, who were resident in the castle for nearly 50 years,” he added.

The second floor of the castle holds the permanent Eileen Gray exhibit with replicas of her timeless, modern designs.

“Last year saw the further two rooms on this floor dedicated as temporary exhibition space,” said Mico.

“These rooms will host a new exhibition starting at the beginning of March entitled, ‘Enterprise & Determination: the History of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association’,” she added.

Outlining with work behind the scenes to prepare the exhibition, Mico said the staff of the castle worked closely with a number of Wexford ICA guilds to highlight the past and present of the organisation, their community initiatives and importance to the social fabric of Ireland.

Entry to the castle is €6 per adult or families can avail of a Family Saver ticket for €15.

Students and senior citizens can access the exhibition for €5 and the castle is open Monday to Friday, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 4.30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, the castle is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

The castle’s Deputy Manager, Eve Furlong, outlined some important dates coming up in terms of exhibitions and said the the ICA temporary exhibition will be launched on March 2, at 5.30 p.m. and it will run until the end of May.

General admission rates will apply, with children aged 3 to 12 getting in for €4.

For more information on all events and exhibitions taking place in Enniscorthy Castle lo on to www.enniscorthycastle.ie or email info@enniscorthycastle.ie or phone 053 9234699.

Tickets to visit Enniscorthy Castle and the National 1798 Rebellion Centre for €20, for the whole family.