Enniscorthy businesses recognised for age friendly initiatives

The Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme awards ceremony in Enniscorthy Chamber. Back row. l-r: Miriam Hillis (Age Friendly Programme Manager), Cllr. Kathleen Codd-Nolan, Colette Furlong )C & R Print), Cllr. Willie Kavanagh (The Slaney Inn), Carol Nolan (Wheelock Fruits), Ruccardo Forte (Kilcannon Garden Centre & Restaurant), Jihn Maher (Riverside Park Hotel and Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy. Front. Rachel Canavan (The Whitehouse Pub), Kevin Molloy, Aideen Walsh (Kelly Local Pharmacy), Cllr. Aidan Browne (chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District) and Áine Brauders (Riverside Park Hotel).

BUSINESSES in Enniscorthy were recognised recently for their work on Wexford County Council’s Age-Friendly Business Recognition Programme.

Awards were presented to 10 leading Enniscorthy businesses for their work on the Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme which encourages businesses to think about what low or no-cost changes they can make to help their older customers’ experiences better.

The participating businesses nominated an Age Friendly Champion to undergo age friendly training and then implement three age friendly actions such as providing a designated age friendly parking space, providing a rest chair in the premises and displaying easy to read signage to enable a more comfortable and welcoming experience for older people.

At the ceremony in Enniscorthy, which was held in the local Chamber of Commerce office, the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, presented Age Friendly Business Charters to the 10 businesses who have all committed to age friendly practices.

The recipient businesses included: C & R Print (Colette Furlong); Grant’s Pharmacy (Linda Tobin); Impresso Café (Kellianne McGannon); Kelly’s Local Pharmacy (Aideen Walsh); Kilcannon Garden Centre and Restaurant (Ben Bernie); Riverside Park Hotel (Áine Brauders); The Slaney Inn (Cllr Willie Kavanagh); The Whitehouse Pub (Rachel Canavan) and Wheelock Fruits (Carol Nolan).

The businesses can now display their Age Friendly Charter and an accreditation sticker at their premises and they will also be listed on the website www.agefriendlyireland.ie

Thanking all the businesses and the Age Friendly Champions involved, the Chairperson of Wexford Older Person’s Council, Kevin Molloy, said there are three quarters of a million older people over 65 living and shopping in Ireland and that figure is expected to grow to 1.5m by 2051.

Older people account for up to 50 per cent of all consumer spending in the EU and Mr Molloy also highlighted that such people have the time to shop, like to shop and are loyal customers.

Addressing the Age Friendly Champions Mr. Molloy said their respective businesses had now joined “a community of services that are great places to visit and use for older customers”.

An Age Friendly Weekly newsletter can be found on the Wexford County Council website and it lists any age friendly events of interest happening in County Wexford .