Enniscorthy allotments committee are praised at meeting

THE committee behind the community allotments initiative in Enniscorthy was praised at a recent meeting of the local authority.

Cllr John O’Rourke said thanks to the committee the allotment project was “absolutely phenomenal” and he highlighted that such is the popularity of the scheme there is a waiting list to get in.

With the success of the initiative being what it is Cllr O’Rourke suggested the committee be approached with a view to setting up in Market Square once a month, on a Saturday morning, to “show off their wares”.

“Especially, leading up to the Christmas period, to show what they’re doing and maybe get other people involved to sell their wares,” he said.

Cllr O’Rourke said he was making the suggestion with the aim of bringing a small bit of vibrancy back to the Market Square, which is market town.

“Because of the great work that is being done and because of the amount of product being created in the allotments it would be great to create a space, once a month even, where people could come and view what’s being produced,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

“It wouldn't take a whole lot get a few tables in there and it would bring footfall to the town," he added.

While acknowledging that the farmers’ market operates in the town, Cllr O’Rourke said it’s disappointing that in a town like Enniscorthy, which is traditionally a market town, the Market Square area is not being used in that manner.

“I think it would bring a sense of community spirit to the centre of the town and I think it would be a great asset,” he said.