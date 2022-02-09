Enniscorthy 10km on this coming weekend

THIS weekend will see Slaney Olympic Athletic Club holding its annual 10km road race in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The event will take place on Sunday, Ferbuary 13, at 12 noon and the organisers say the new course for the race is the fastest one ever.

The race, sponsored by Creane and Creane Insurance, Enniscorthy, will start and finish at a new location on the Old Dublin Road.

Participants will be able to pick up their race number and t-shirt at Lifestyle Gym and the route to the race start point will be signposted from all approaches to the town.

A spokesperson for the organisers said that as a result of Covid-19 restrictions there will be no prize giving or catering this year and instead prizes will be posted out after the event.

Participants are also asked to note there are ample parking facilities within the surrounding area.

There will be prizes of €200, €125 and €75 for the top three male and female finishers.

There will also be prizes for the first person home under 20 and also for the over 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

A €160 prize will be up for grabs for the first four-person men’s and women’s teams home while €200 will be awarded to the athlete for the course record.

"The event is renowned for its festive and friendly atmosphere around the start and finish area, which is second to none,” said one of the organisers.

"We look forward to seeing you on the day,” he added.

Registration for the event is now open and there will be no registrations taken on the day. There will be a limited number of participants and to register go to www.endurancecui.active.com/new/events/79551732/forms...#

There is a huge amount of interest in the event and prospective participants are encouraged to register soon to avoid disappointment as entries are on a first come, first served basis and are limited to 400.