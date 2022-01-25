Wexford

End of an era as O’Leary Travel is sold

Brendan Keane

IT’S the end of an era in Enniscorthy with the news that O’Leary Travel has been sold and will close its doors in the town next month.

However, the Wexford branch of the business, located at 91 South Main Street, will remain open but under the new name of Best4Travel.

