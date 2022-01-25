End of an era as O’Leary Travel is sold

IT’S the end of an era in Enniscorthy with the news that O’Leary Travel has been sold and will close its doors in the town next month.

However, the Wexford branch of the business, located at 91 South Main Street, will remain open but under the new name of Best4Travel.

In operation for almost 60 years the name O’Leary Travel is synonymous with holiday-makers from all over County Wexford.

Speaking about the development Liam O’Leary, whose father Aidan started the business in 1963, said there isn’t a third generation coming behind him to take over the business.

"When this offer was presented to us we said it’s good for us but it’s good for our staff too as they will be part of a much bigger organisation,” said Liam.

“Best4Travel are primarily based in Dublin, in several shopping centres, but they are also Athlone, Nenagh and Limerick and now they’ll be down in Wexford,” he added.

He highlighted the fact the bigger company has a very good technical side through its website and general IT facilities.

"It's a win all around,” said Liam. “They will be trading out of our office down on South Main Street in Wexford and our staff will be moving back down there on February 1, and it will all roll on from there.”

Liam went on to comment: “It’s good for them, for the staff and it’s good for us, the O’Leary’s, and it’s good for Best4Travel.”

He sald the development will be “really good for the travelling public in County Wexford”

"They are going to have a big organisation there now on the South Main Street,” he said.

"It’s a win for everybody as far as we're concerned.”

Staff members in the Enniscorthy office who plan to continue working with the travel company will be moving to the Wexford office.

While it's the end of a lifetime spent working in the business in Enniscorthy Liam has no plans to retire anytime soon and is going to look of other opportunities.

"From my own point of view I am going to investigate and see what other opportunities there might be out there,” he said.

"I might look at a bit of incoming travel into Ireland, particularly focusing on Wexford,” he added.

Liam said he’s been exploring new options to see what he will do next

"I would like to have some involvement in travel but maybe not in outgoing travel,” he said.

"I might concentrate more on incoming tourism into County Wexford, in particular, and the south east in general.”

He feels there is a lot of potential in the region that’s been fully exploited to-date and it’s something he plans to have a look at.

"I think when people come in, in their camper vans or their car, they’re all heading for the Ring of Kerry or to Galway but we don’t seem to be able to encourage them to stay around here,” he said.

"We are seen as a kind of a stopover on the way or on the way from somewhere else and I would like to try and explore the option.”

Emphasising the great tourism package that exists in County Wexford which includes a wide variety of things to do and see he said if someone was focusing on it a little it might be something that could grow and develop.

"Maybe we could create something like they have down in the Ring of Kerry but over on this side of the country,” said Liam.

While Ireland's Ancient East is a very successful initiative to attract people into the general south east region, Liam plans to explore ways of highlighting everything that County Wexford has to offer.

"Look at all the history we have here, from Boolavogue and Vinegar Hill to Oulart Hill, there is a real tourist trail here all the way down to the Hook and oldest lighthouse (in the world),” said Liam.

"There is a phenomenal amount of touristic attractions here that maybe need to pushed forward a little bit. I will explore that a little bit and see how it goes.”

He said the travel sector has been “very good to us for a long number of years” but added “it's a time for change and when this opportunity came we decided it was a win-win".

Liam said the development only happened since the middle of January.

"On New Year’s Day this wasn’t on the cards and now here we are and things have changed very quickly but it’s good for everybody,” he said.

Liam began his career in the business in 1982 and in June will celebrate 40 years working in the sector.

"I started it as a part-time job during the summer and here I am now,” he said.

"It’s been a great journey and we’ve enjoyed it,” he added. "We’ve had some very good and loyal customers over the years and we’ve had customers who are effectively third generation.”

It’s not uncommon for O’Leary Travel to book holidays for people whose grandparents booked their honeymoon through the business and that personal touch has meant a lot to Liam.

"Now we have third generation coming in and it’s been a very good business which we have enjoyed for the most part,” he said.

"There have been challenges, there have been down days and that happens no matter you’re doing, but for the most part it’s been very, very good and we’re grateful for that.”

"This is the next step on the journey now and we’ll see where we go from here.”

While Liam obviously plans to explore the incoming travel business into Wexford and the south east his wife, Suzanne, who also works in the business will be taking some time out before deciding her next step.

"Suzanne is going to take a little bit of time out now for a while and see what she would like to do next and then we’ll see where we’ll go,” said Liam.

"We will have a little bit of time to gather our thoughts because like I said this was sort of unexpected and it all happened very quickly but we’ll take a little bit of time out and gather our thoughts but I have this idea that tourism in County Wexford and incoming tourism in particular, that maybe a little bit of a job could be done on that.”

One the things O’Leary Travel was synonymous with was bringing tours to Fatima, the Holy Land and Lourdes and because of that Liam said he has knowledge of what people of that age profile need and want when they're travelling.

"It’s even down to simple things like where you park the bus,” he said.

"If you're going to visit St Aidan's Cathedral in Enniscorthy there isn’t much point in parking the bus all the way down in the bus park down beside the old Chivers factory and they have to walk all the way up," he added.

"The place for a bus park like that is on the Main Street somewhere and let them walk down through the town, down to a bus park, so that they start at the top of the hill and make their way down rather than start at the bottom.”

He said someone needs to package the whole thing together so that visitors have a two or three-day itinerary that includes accommodation and things to do and see everyday including where to get something to eat.

"It takes a bit of time to put it all together and market it but that's one of the ideas going around in my head and other ideas we’ll look at further down the line.”