End of an era as ladies committee of St Anthony’s Unit steps down

The outgoing ladies committee at Kilcannon Garden Centre: (back, from left) Monique Crean, Carmel Consadine, Nellie Doyle, (front) Bernie Doyle, Maeve Doyle, Breda Coffey and Nora Donovan (Breda Roban and Margaret Murphy missing from photo).

THE end of an era has arrived in Enniscorthy with the news that the ladies committee of St Anthony’s Unit in County Wexford Community Workshop has decided to step down after a history going back 44 years.

The committee was formed in 1977 and since then it’s raised in excess of €250,000 for the unit.

A not-for-profit voluntary group its members have fundraised diligently and planned and organised numerous events over the years with the specific aim of improving the quality of life for clients of the unit.

A statement issued by the committee said the decision to step down was made “with sadness and regret”.

“Due to changing circumstances and drastically changing times it was decided it was no longer feasible to continue,” said the committee in a statement.

“Great thanks due to all those who supported the cooperated with the group,” added the committee.

The Chairperson, Nellie Doyle, has been involved with the committee for 42 years and she praised the members, who she described as “fantastic”.

“In all that time I can never recall us having a disagreement and whatever was asked of people to do they did,” said Nellie.

While the majority of the fundraising was for St Anthony’s Unit, the ladies committee also raised money for the Irish Pilgrimage Trust.

A very popular aspect of the committee was its regular whist sessions which were always very well supported.

However, as Nellie pointed out the number of people involved has declined a lot in recent years and the onset of the pandemic compounded the challenges faced by the committee in terms of remaining viable.

She thanked and acknowledged all of the people who supported the committee over the years especially the Kelly family in Tombrick who opened up their garden to the public each year in support of the fundraising effort.

Nellie also acknowledged the staff, clients, family members and friends of St Anthony’s Unit for their hard work and dedication over the years.

The significant thing about the committee members is that they always had the best interests of the unit’s clients at heart, as Nellie pointed out: “You do it for the clients and you get great pleasure out of it.”

While it’s the end of the road for the existing ladies committee the members are hoping that new people might be enticed to take up the baton and continue the fundraising in the future.

Speaking about the decline of the group, ommittee member Bernie Doyle said that when it first began there were around 30 members. When she joined 12 years ago there were around 13 members but in recent years the number reduced further, to the point that it is no longer viable.

“It’s very difficult to get volunteers anymore,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Nellie who said that changing circumstances and drastically changing times meant it was no longer feasible to continue.