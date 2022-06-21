Emergency services come to the aid of girl (5) who fell into Wexford Quay

The scene at Wexford quay after a child was rescued from the harbour.

Wexford’s emergency services were alerted after a five-year old girl fell into Wexford quay while out walking with her family.

The incident happened in an area close to the Crescent last Thursday evening shortly before 5 pm when the youngster accidently toppled off the quay front close to the harbour edge and became stuck in the silted mud.

A male relative jumped in and pulled the frightened child to safety with both being treated for shock at the scene afterwards.

Gardai, RNLI personnel, an ambulance crew and Wexford Fire Service rushed to the area after the alarm was raised and a large crowd gathered as the episode unfolded.

A Fire Service crew spent 40 minutes at the scene and used water safety equipment including harness and ropes to assist in helping the young girl and the man out of the harbour.

“A five year old child fell into the quay and became stuck in the mud. Someone jumped in after her and pulled her onto a boat to be rescued from the vessel by the fire and ambulance crew”, said a fire service spokesperson.

The youngster was placed on a spinal board as she had a suspected neck injury before being handed over to the ambulance crew while the adult male was stabilised for a leg injury after he was helped back onto the quay via a ladder.

It turned into a “rolling call” for the Fire Service which was then summoned to put out a fire on The Rocks near Cromwellsfort.