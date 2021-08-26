Emergency services attend road traffic collisions at Killinick and Duncormick

THREE people were rushed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment following a collision between a bin lorry and a car at Killinick, shortly before 3.30 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

It appeared that the bin lorry, owned by AES, had collided with the rear end of the car, resulting in all three occupants, a male and female in their 20s and a woman in her 60s, being brought to hospital to be checked over. They're understood to have suffered relatively minor soft tissue injuries and are expected to make a full recovery, while the driver of the lorry was said to be shaken, but fine.

The incident drew a speedy response from the emergency services with two ambulances and two ambulance officers in attendance, along with gardaí who did their best to keep traffic flowing while the vehicles were removed from the road.

The day before (Tuesday), emergency services were also called out to the scene of a crash in Duncormick at around 12.30 p.m. A single vehicle collision, it saw a Ford Fiesta collide with a wall near the Duncormick/Rathangan crossroads at Killag. The National Ambulance Service and the Fire Service were again quick to the scene and the driver, a woman aged in her 60s believed to be from the Kilmore area, was taken to hospital for treatment of fractures. She was, however, expected to make a full recovery.