Electric vehicle sales rise 45 per cent in Wexford in first three months of 2023

The sale of electric vehicles in Co Wexford has risen by 45 per cent in the last year. Figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that 245 electric vehicles were sold in the county in the first three months of 2023, compared with 169 during the same time period last year. Overall there were 1,483 new vehicles purchased in Wexford from the beginning of January to the end of March, a 6.84 per cent increase on the 1,388 sold in 2022.

Nationally, sales are significantly higher than last year with 58,116 new vehicles bought in Ireland in Q1 2023 compared to 49,905 in 2022 representing an increase of 16.5 per cent. Meanwhile, 9,303 new electric cars have been registered so far this year in comparison to 6,235 (up 49 per cent) on the same period 2022.

Electric vehicle, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 24 per cent. Petrol continues to remain dominant (32.6 per cent), with diesel accounting for 22.8 per cent, hybrid 20.6 per cent, electric 16 per cent and plug-in electric hybrid 8 per cent.

The top five selling car brands nationally this year are Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda, and Kia. The top five selling models this year are the Hyundai Tuscon, Kia Sportage, Toyota Yaris Cross, Toyota C-HR, and the Toyota Corolla. The top five selling electric vehicles are the Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq, 5, Tesla Model Y, Skoda Enyaq, and Hyundai Kona.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, said that, despite these increases, sales were still behind pre-pandemic levels.

“New car registrations for the month of March indicate a strong performing market with a 37 per cent increase on the same month last year,” he said. “However, some of this increase is due to the fulfilment of the backlog of orders built up since the start of the year. The March market means that Q1 new car sales of 58,116 are 16 per cent ahead of last year, but still 9 per cent behind pre-Covid 2019."

And Mr Cooke said government incentives were encouraging customers to opt for EVs when purchasing new vehicles.

“The momentum behind electric vehicles shows no sign of abating. The Government’s temporary change to Benefit-in-Kind regime for the current year, is very much welcomed by both employees and the Industry, and will no doubt encourage the company car EV market. It is vital that this enhanced threshold is extended out beyond this year.

"On the other hand, the decision to reduce the electric vehicle car grant for the July registration period is extremely disappointing at this still relatively early stage in the EV project. It is important to underline however, that in addition to the grant support, there is still VRT relief for many EVs as well as low annual road tax, which along with the home charger grant means there is still a very strong basket of incentives available for those considering the purchase of an electric vehicle. It is important that there is no further diminution of these EV supports over the next couple of years.”