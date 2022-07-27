Elderly people in Enniscorthy are afraid to leave their homes because of anti-social behaviour at grotto

SUCH is the level of anti-social behaviour at a grotto in Enniscorthy that local residents are afraid to visit it some elderly locals are worried even when they leave their homes.

Bernard O’Leary, from St Aidan’s Residents’ Association, told the Enniscorthy Guardian that the issues at the grotto near Moran Park have been ongoing for some time and that in addition to residents being intimidated by large groups of youths when they try to visit it passing cars on the nearby street are also being targeted.

“They’re able to hide behind the hedge and they’re targeting cars as well and they’re throwing eggs at them as they’re passing by,” said Bernard.

“If something isn’t done soon about it somebody is going to have a serious accident and then it will be too late,” he added. “Something needs to be done about this now.”

Bernard said he was onto the local authority about the matter and also reports have been made to the gardaí.

A pole was erected near the grotto around a year ago with the intention of having a light and CCTV camera installed to monitor the grotto, however, Bernard said that one year on there has been no progress and the area in question is still unmonitored.

It appears that having permanent monitoring of the grotto in place will be the only way of alleviating the problem because in the past the gardaí have asked the youths to move away from the area, however, they invariably return shortly after the gardaí have left.

Another issues that’s been caused by the people engaging in anti-social behaviour is littering with rubbish being strewn around the area in and around the grotto and for local residents that’s unfair and unacceptable.

“It’s such a huge level of disrespect for the grotto but the fact local residents are afraid to visit it and are almost afraid to leave their homes is just not acceptable and we have to get something done and it needs to be done straight away,” said Bernard.

The egg-throwing is not just targeted at vehicles either as incidents have occurred where houses were also targeted.

“We have to get a light installed and we have to have CCTV monitoring of the area,” said Bernard. He also said residents are afraid to speak out about the matter because of fear of repercussions.

“Some of them are very afraid to speak out but somebody has to because if not, nothing will be done and the problem is only going to get worse,” said Bernard.

When contacted about the concerns of the residents Enniscorthy District Manager, Ger Mackey, said the matter will be looked at. It's expected the matter might also be raised at joint meeting between the elected members the the gardaí due to take place today in the Presentation Centre.

The gardaí confirmed they received complaints in relation to the anti-social behaviour and a spokesperson for the force said measures are being taken to monitor the area.

“The gardaí are working at doing patrols in the area and we will do our best to stop that type behaviour,” said the spokesperson.