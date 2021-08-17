Eirball run goes the extra mile for ABI

Staff and service users at Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s (ABI) clubhouse in Drinagh were delighted to see Billy Doyle pull up in his beautiful Volkswagen campervan. The reason being, he was arriving with a much-needed donation to help towards the wonderful work that ABI do with people who have suffered serious brain injuries from the likes of stroke, road traffic accidents, falls or brain tumours.

Working around the corner at MW Plant Hire on Sinnottstown Lane, Billy was well aware of the great work being done at the ABI clubhouse and was delighted to nominate them as one of the chosen charities to benefit from the Eirball Run.

The Eirball Run is an annual week-long run, which sees Volkswagen camper vans of all shapes, colours and sizes wind their way through some of Ireland’s most spectacular and scenic roads. To date the run has raised over €100,000 for different causes and ABI were delighted to be among them, receiving a cheque for €3880.55.

‘We’re really grateful to Billy and everyone at the Eirball Run,’ said Clubhouse Facilitator Tim O’Donnell. ‘All of the money will go directly towards maintaining the services we provide here. It’s been a really difficult time for us with Covid and all fundraising activities like our bake sale and our golf classic had to be cancelled last year. Billy and the team made a big effort to make sure that funds are still coming in and we really appreciate it.’

Speaking of the golf classic, the annual ABI Paul McGrath Golf Classic is set to make a return this year to Rathaspeck Manor on August 28. The Ireland and Aston Villa legend is a long time ambassador for the charity and is delighted to be able to tee off once again to lend a hand. To book a place or sponsor a tee or flag, visit abiireland.ie.