Education is key to preventing increasingly complex cyber crimes says Wexford cybercrime detective

Education is key when it comes to the prevention of cybercrime, stated Detective Sergeant, Eoin O’Connell at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in the Ashdown Park Hotel

Sgt O’Connell, who is based in one of the bureau’s four satellite hubs in Wexford, gave attendees an overview of the cybercrime landscape in Ireland and the work being carried out by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau in the face of evolving cybercrime. Forensic examination of devices, leading complex cyber-enabled investigations, training digital first responders and providing education and information to the public are some of the key roles of the bureau, explained Sgt O’Connell. He added that, due to the nature of cybercrime, they work closely with colleagues overseas.

"Criminals have never respected boundaries or borders and this is particularly true when it comes to cybercrime. It is the one truly global criminal organisation,” he said.

Statistics highlighted in the presentation showed that Europe is the second most targeted region for ransomware worldwide, with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) one of the groups most regularly targeted in recent times. Meanwhile, there has been a 150 per cent increase in phishing since 2020. 83 per cent of companies experiences phishing in 2021 and this was the method of entry in 41 per cent of cyber attacks.

Addressing the dilemma of whether a victim of a cyber attack should or should not pay in an attempt to retrieve their data, Sgt O’Connell said that they usually advise people not to pay. According to statistics, 29 per cent of those who did pay got only half the data back, while only eight per cent got all of their data back. Meanwhile, 80 per cent of those who did became repeat victims.

The pandemic and the subsequent migration of tasks and jobs to the online space led to an increase in cybercrime, explained Sgt O’Connell.

"It forced everyone online and forced them into circumstances that they weren’t prepared for,” he said.

In the face of a rising number of attempted cyber attacks, many of which are becoming increasingly complex, education is key to prevention, said Sgt O’Connell. Members of the bureau conduct regular school talks with transition year students, he said. While he said that educating younger generations could be useful, there has been “some kickback” from schools about the idea of talking to younger people about issues such as sextortion.

Tony Clyne queried whether devices such as smart TVs could be targeted by cybercriminals.

While Sgt O’Connell explained that “everything connected to the internet is potentially a vector, a weak point for attack”, he said that cybercriminals are unlikely to attack a smart TV.

"In most cases, they would have to come through the internet to get to the tv,” he explained. "We do advise people not to connect to public wifi as they could be subject to making themselves vulnerable.”

Due to the low amount of useful data on smart devices such as tvs, Sgt O’Connell said that they are less likely to be subjected to a cyber attack.