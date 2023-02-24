Edermine Bridge over the river Slaney in County Wexford closed following accident

A tractor went through the railing of Edermine Bridge in County Wexford.

EDERMINE Bridge, over the river Slaney just a couple of miles outside of Enniscorthy is currently closed as a result of a road traffic accident.

Wexford County Council issued a map alerter notice at 8.20 a.m. on Friday that the bridge, located on the L-2033-1 is closed to traffic until further notice as a result of damage following an accident.

It’s believed a tractor was involved and that it careered off the road, partially through one of the metal retaining barriers at the side of the bridge resulting in the road being blocked.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí said they received a report of the accident at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday and when they went to the scene discovered the tractor, which was pulling a trailer at the time, having collided with the barrier and partially going through it.

It’s believed the fact the vehicle was towing a trailer may have prevented the tractor from going the whole way through the bridge barrier and entering the river.

No-one was injured in the accident and only one vehicle was involved. While the tractor was subsequently removed from the scene the bridge will remain closed until further notice.

The local authority is advising motorists to use alternative routes.