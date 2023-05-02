Ed Sheeran’s beloved granny who was the inspiration behind hit song, Nancy Mulligan, has died in Wexford

Her funeral mass is set to take place on Wednesday in north Wexford

The Gorey community are in mourning following the death of Anne Mary Sheeran, a kind and generous local woman whose life inspired grandson Ed Sheeran to pen the song ‘Nancy Mulligan’.

Anne Mary Sheeran (née Mulligan) of Craan, Craanford, who was known as Nancy, died on April 25 at Castle Gardens Nursing Home Enniscorthy.

Born in Gorey, Anne had an unexpected brush with fame when she became the inspiration behind grandson Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Nancy Mulligan’ in 2017. An Irish folk song, it followed the story of William 'Bill' Sheeran falling in love with Anne and marrying her on the Wexford border.

While the song may have drawn worldwide attention to Anne, she was a legend in her own right in her local community long before its release. A nurse from Gorey, Anne worked tirelessly in her community organising social events and providing support to anyone who needed it, young or old. She was a keen golfer, regularly playing in Courtown Golf Club, and was one of the founding members of the Past Captains of County Wexford Golf Society.

Anne married Derry native Bill Sheeran in 1951 in London, where they raised their family before returning to Gorey in 1983. The pair were heavily involved in aspects of their local community and, in the days since her passing, many people have recalled Anne’s kindness, generosity and willingness to do all she could to make her community a better place.

Anne was the beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Jim, Bill, Peter, Chris, John, MaryAnne, Bridget and the late Sally and sister of the late Thomas, Jim, May and Peggy. She will be deeply missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Anne’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. in St Patrick's Church, Monaseed. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Craanford. Donations if desired to St Aidan's Daycare Centre Gorey. House Private Please.