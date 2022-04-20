Economy of tomorrow is in safe hands

Pictured in the Gorey Community School Photo are TY students alongside Philip Cullen from Southeast Mortgages and Financial Services and teachers Lisa Nangle and Andrew Killane.

Students from Creagh College and Gorey Community College brushed were given life lessons which will benefit the economy of tomorrow courtesy of a Philip Cullen from from Southeast Mortgages & Financial Services.

As an all-star thought leader in the mortgages and financial services, Philip is passionate about educating people on their financial wellbeing and decided to give freely of his time and expertise and deliver The Future Financial Experts programme to over 150 Transition Year students in the two schools.

The 'Future Financial Experts' programme was created by Brokers Ireland and aims to bridge the gap in communicating prudent financial planning to students and create awareness around the basic concepts of how good financial skills can empower young people to manage their finances more efficiently.

The programme is delivered to students via four modules: Day-to-day money management. Saving and investing. Understanding and managing debt. Positive behaviours of financial experts.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the time spent teaching the students and praised the schools and teachers for their support,” said Philip. “And I was delighted to present the students with their certificates and foresee bright futures for them all. Congratulations to all involved.”