ECHOES project offers fresh insight into curlew behaviour in Wexford on World Curlew Day

The ethereal cry of the curlew is central to Irish folklore and poetry and etched in the childhood memory of many.

However, the distinctive sound once synonymous with summer time is being heard less often each year as Ireland’s breeding curlew population continues to fall. The results from the 2021 National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) survey estimated an Irish breeding curlew population of 105 pairs in 2021.

While there are no known breeding curlew pairs in Wexford, a wintering population resides in the south of the county in areas including Ballyteige Burrow and Duncormick and, over the past two years, researchers with the ECHOES project have been able to learn more about their behaviour and distribution.

ECHOES (Effect of climate change on bird habitats around the Irish Sea) seeks to address how climate change will impact coastal bird habitats of the Irish Sea, and what effect this could have on our society, economy, and shared ecosystems. The EU-funded project, which is a joint initiative between University College Cork (UCC) Aberystwyth University in Wales and other partners, looks specifically at the Eurasian Curlew and Greenland White-fronted geese. By gathering data about the behaviour and distribution of these species, informed decisions can be made about how best to manage these habitats.

Research Assistant with the ECHOES Project, Luke Lambert has been tracking wintering curlew for the past two winters in Ballyteige Burrow. With the two-year study set to come to a close soon, the results and key findings are beginning to take shape and, according to Luke, there have been some surprises.

“Generally, curlew are known for using coastal habitats and, particularly in the winter, using estuaries and intertidal mudflats. They’re a bird that is very much linked with the tidal cycles. What we’ve learned from tracking the birds in Wexford and Wales, but particularly in Wexford, is they like to use more habitats than we thought. They use pasture fields more than we expected. If you can think of the south coast of Wexford, there would be a lot of farmland around Kilmore Quay. We found some of the birds were going to five to five-and-a-half kilometres inland to feed, usually at night time as well,” explained Luke. “The main reason they’re going to these places is for feeding. They like to feed on worms and leatherjackets. They go at night because the fields would be a lot damper, especially in the winter, so it is easier for their bills to probe the ground. They often go to fields with livestock in them and a theory is that it’s because they trample the ground and make life easier for the birds to access the food.

Some of the birds are also using the islands. One bird went to Great Saltee, and a couple of birds go to the Keeragh Islands.”

The use of the Keeragh Islands as a roosting site is seen as unusual or not noted by experts in the area prior to the ECHOES Project tagging work, added Luke.

While the curlew clearly has the ability to go further afield in search of food, the impact of climate change on their regular feeding grounds is sure to have an impact, as Luke explains.

“While it is great that we learned they’re going inland and they have that adaptability, they’re still so tied in with tidal cycles. The only reason they go inland is because they can’t feed on mudflats. With rising sea levels in future, we will probably lose a lot of estuaries and mudflats and that would affect them. They’re very much a bird of habit and site faithful.”

As noted by the researchers, rising sea levels and an increase in salinity could lead to larger numbers inland foraging on lower quality earthworms. It may also push them into more human-wildlife conflict situations. It was also noted that more frost days in a month restrict the probability of curlew using an area. This could mean more curlew in Wexford if conditions get colder further north in the country in the short-term, but then more pressures on the local ecosystem.

Tracking the winter movements of the curlew in Wexford involves attaching a small tracking device to their feathers with non-toxic glue. This tag falls off naturally after the bird’s post-summer moult.

Each tagged bird had its own patterns and routines, and some were more adventurous than others, with the likes of Wexford Harbour, the South Slobs, Rosslare, Carne, Our Ladys Island Lake, Tacumshin Lake, Bannow Bay, the Keeragh Islands and the Saltee Islands were visited by various birds over the last two winters. Some of the fields in and around the village of Rathangan, Duncormick and Wellingtonbridge were also visited by the tagged birds on various occasions.

While there are no records of breeding pairs in Wexford, according to Luke, there is a “good wintering population” between Bannow Bay, Ballyteige Burrow and Wexford Harbour, with Ballyteige, in particular, having hundreds of individuals. However, the numbers are still much lower than previously.

“One thing I’ve noticed is the amount of local people who would have an affinity with the birds. I met locals in Kilmore Quay, Duncormick and Ballyteige who remember the curlew growing up. The farmers have noticed themselves that there is less curlew in the winter. They have noticed the numbers dropping,” he explained.

As for breeding pairs, while the curlew did once breed in the county, changes in recent decades have decimated the breeding population here and across the country. As a ground-nesting bird that is sensitive to disturbance, changes in land use in recent years have had a devastating impact on them.

“Curlew used to breed throughout Wexford. I live on Forth Mountain and along the Duncannon line all down toward Murrintown would once have been full of breeding curlew. That would have been in the sixties, seventies and eighties. It all started going downhill coming into the nineties with the changes in agriculture and the development of agricultural machinery and methods. A lot of people would remember the curlew calling in the summer mornings and evenings. That’s something I never would have had myself,” Luke explained. “I don’t think there are any records of curlew breeding in Wexford. Not anymore. There might be some in the upland areas that we wouldn’t know of. The curlew is very sensitive and easily disturbed. If there any breeding in Wexford, they are in places where people wouldn’t disturb or see them.”

Breeding populations are now mainly located in the midlands and west of Ireland, explained Luke, who said that people are often confused to hear about the curlew’s demise when they see and hear the birds in their locality.

“If you see curlew on the coastline at this time of year, they are likely non-breeders. They’re just hanging around. Breeding birds would be in a different habitat. For breeding, they like certain agricultural land, upland and lowland bogs, wet grassland, unimproved semi-improved grassland and scrubland. Tara Hill and Forth Mountain would, theoretically, be good breeding spots for them.”

With data on the Wexford wintering curlew soon to be made publically available, it is hoped it can be used to help to inform decision-makers so that moves can be made to help to protect the species as a whole. Meanwhile, individuals can help to support the curlew by preventing disturbance and keeping dogs away from the birds if they see them. They can also help to inform knowledge of the birds here by reporting any sightings to the ECHOES project via their website, and logging them on the National Biodiversity Data Centre website.

The winding down of the ECHOES project and publication of findings comes at a fitting time as World Curlew Day takes place on Friday. April 21. This international event is marked by various environmental organizations to raise awareness about the problems faced by curlews worldwide.

