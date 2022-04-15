ECC students enjoy Erasmus trips to mainland Europe

EARLIER this month two groups of further education students from Enniscorthy Community College travelled to Malaga, Spain, and Vasteras, in Sweden.

Twelve students went on the Spanish trip while a further 10 made the journey to Scandanavia with both groups accompanied by their teachers.

Commenting on the trip the school Principal, Dr Iain Wickham, said it was an excellent opportunity for those involved, as part of the Erasmus Plus programme where students get the opportunity to complete work placement in a foreign country for three weeks.

"Due to Covid restrictions these trips did not take place in the past two years and there was great excitement among the travelling party,” said Mr Wickham.

The work placement was funded by Leargas and flights, accommodation and spending money were all covered and this also means there is a reduction in potential barriers to students due to economic circumstances.

Mr Wickham said a wide range of departments were represented including childcare, nursing, healthcare support, business, beauty, sport and recreation, hairdressing and youth work.

The students who travelled were selected following an interview process and on completion of their work they must also complete a participant report and reflect on the whole experience from start to finish.

"The time abroad allows participants the chance to immerse themselves in a different culture and to experience first hand work in their chosen area of study,” said Mr Wickham.

"This is the first time that students from Enniscorthy Community College travelled to Malaga but they have been regular visitors to Sweden for over 10 years,” he added.

Mr Wickham spoke to the travelling party prior to their departure and he emphasised the importance of getting the maximum benefit from what was an excellent opportunity.

He also thanked Anita Cullen and Conor Dempsey, the school’s PLC coordinators, for organising all aspects of the trip.

"The feedback so far from both destinations has been positive with all students enjoying their work placements,” said Mr Wickham.