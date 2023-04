Easter ceremomy times in the Imeall na Screige pastoral area in County Wexford

The timetable for Easter ceremonies in the churches of the recently established in the Imeall na Screige Pastoral Area of County Wexford are as follows: Ballaghkeene: Good Friday – 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 6.30 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.; Ballygarrett: Holy Thursday – 8 p.m.; Good Friday – 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.; Blackwater: Holy Thursday – 7.30 p.m.; Good Friday – 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.; Boolavogue: Holy Thursday – 8.15 p.m.; Good Friday – 7 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 11 a.m.; Kilmuckridge: Good Friday – 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 11 a.m.; Monageer: Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.; Good Friday - 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.; Monamolin: Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.; Good Friday – 7 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 10 a.m; Oulart: Holy Thursday – 8 p.m; Good Friday – 8 p.m.; Holy Saturday – 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday – 11 a.m.