Eamonn outstanding contributions recognised by Rotary Club

Rotary presentations on Monday afternoon in The Riverbank House Hotel. The Paul Harris Fellowship was presented to Eamonn Buttle. Calodagh McCumiskey President Rotary Wexford, Eamonn Buttle and Mike Doyle Assistant Deputy Governor Rotary Ireland.

Managing Director of South East Radio Eamonn Buttle has received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Rotary Club of Wexford. Named after the man who founded the Rotary in 1905, the award bearing Harris’s name is the highest award for Rotarians who have made an outstanding contribution.

Assistant District Governor of Rotary, Mike Connolly, who presented the award, said, “On behalf of Rotary Ireland I would like to thank Eamonn for his contribution to the work and mission of Rotary. He is a worthy recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship award.”

Rotary Club of Wexford President Calodagh McCumiskey said, “Eamonn has made a tremendous contribution to the work of our club and in service of the community. He has been President of both Enniscorthy and Wexford Rotary Clubs. He was one of the first Rotary Club Presidents in Ireland to extend membership to women. He has achieved a lot and has made a lot possible not just for Rotary but for many worthy chartable organisations and their good works around the county. Today we honour and thank him.”

Eamonn added, “It was a great honour to be named a Paul Harris fellow by the Rotary International Foundation. Rotary has been an important part of my life for over 20 years.”

Four recent past Presidents of the Rotary Club of Wexford, Eamonn Buttle, Niall Reck, Maura Bell, and Helen Doyle, also received their ‘past President’ awards for their service. Maree Lyng, who has recently joined the club, received her Rotary pin