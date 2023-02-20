Eamon Ryan accused of lacking interest in Wexford roads as councillor speaks of one stretch with 174 potholes

HAVING attended a meeting with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan the previous week, Aontú councillor Jim Codd expressed concerns that the Green Party leader is “uninterested” in the state of many roads across Co Wexford.

While the term “pothole politics” is one often spoken in derision, for Cllr Codd, the state of the roads in South Wexford is something he has consistently raised since his election and it seems he is unlikely to stop now.

In fact in the latest meeting of Wexford County Council, the Rosslare District councillor raised the plight of one particular constituent who counted a staggering 174 potholes along a single stretch of road near her home.

“I have to say, I was unimpressed in the Minister's lack of interest in rural roads,” Cllr Codd told the council chamber. “Roads, that by the admission of Director Eamonn Hore would take in excess of €200 million to bring up to a decent standard.

"I spoke to one constituent during the week who actually went out and counted the potholes on her stretch of road. 174 potholes she counted. It’s madness.”

Director of Services with responsibility for roads Eamonn Hore defended Minister Ryan somewhat.

"I don’t think it’s true to say that the Minister had a lack of interest in the plight of rural roads,” he said. “I spoke with him afterwards and I would say that he did take an interest. We have already followed up on our conversation with a letter outlining our position and the history as to why things are the way they are.

"I think it’s important to reflect that it’s not all bad news either,” Mr Hore continued. “Last year road repairs were very good. We had 92.5km of road totally resurfaced and an additional 12.6km was resurfaced after the floods. A further 125km was surface dressed. It’s not always bad news here.”

Cllr Codd was unmoved.

"If you lived on a road with 174 potholes you might have a different view,” he said. “I note the Minister didn’t put any price on his interest yet.”