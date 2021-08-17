Duncannon waters given all clear

Duncannon beach red flag for no swimming last week.

Following testing on Saturday a ‘Do Not Swim’ notice in effect at Duncannon Beach, has been lifted, after reduced E-Coli levels were found in the water.

Red flags were raised at the beach for three days last week.

Routine testing conducted as part of the Wexford County Council’s bathing water sampling programme showed breaches of the mandatory levels for E.Coli at the popular beach.

‘Following consultation with the HSE, the Council decided to issue “Do Not Swim” warning notice at the affected beach in the interest of public health and in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations,’ council spokesperson Eimear Kennedy said.

A similar advisory notice was put in place at for Morriscastle.

Water quality samples were taken and the results on Saturday confirmed low levels of E-Coli at both beaches.