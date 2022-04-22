Duncannon pupil Mark from Ukraine dances his way into classmates’ hearts

Arriving from war ravaged Ukraine and settling into a new class in a country where everyone speaks a different language is a huge challenge, but one that has been lightened due to the love and attention showered on 9-year-old Mark Kichak.

Mark started at St Oliver’s NS, Duncannon, on April 1, getting a warm welcome from his classmates and teacher Ciara Dunne in 3rd Class.

He arrived into the village a few days previously with his mother, brother and uncle; his father – who is partially blind - was unable to travel with them due to the strict conscription laws in place in Ukraine.

“He has really bad eyesight so he can’t even fight. He spends his time sitting in the basement. If he tries to leave he could be jailed for 15 years,” said principal Vera Power. She said Mark was petrified his first day in the new school when he saw how children interacted so informally with the teacher.

“In Ukraine if a teacher comes into a room they stand to attention. It’s a bit of a culture shock.”

Mark participated in the Wellness Week events last week, including Wacky Wednesday, which saw pupils and staff dress up in silly, bright costumes. “It was perfect setting for him to settle in and for him to relax. He was doing ballroom dancing in Ukraine and he performed for us all.”

Ms Power praised Mark for the effort he is making to adjust to life in his new country.

“He does have a small but of English. He was going for private English lessons there.”

As luck would have it a ballroom dance teacher named Vilma Baikiene was teaching pupils in the school to dance that week. When asked by Ms Power if she spoke Russian, she replied she did and she began assisting Mark – translating what needed to be translated.

Meanwhile a translation app is helping with communication with his mother.

Even with all of this help, the after-effects of being exposed to violence in Ukraine are still troubling for Mark.

“During Golden Time on his first afternoon a sound went off like a gun and he became very upset, so he is definitely affected by the war. The whole experience – it’s just heartbreaking.”

A diligent pupil, Mark keeps asking for extra work – perhaps to take his mind off the horror of life in Ukraine, where his father is.

Ms Power said the school has receive guidance from the department offering National Education Psychology Services.

A support service for the one hundred plus Ukrainian people living on the Hook Peninsula has been set up and is doing tremendous work.

Youth New Ross are also supporting the families. “People in the locality have been so good. He got a gift of a Samsung tablet, bikes, school clothes, coats. his family has also been given a great welcome.”