Wexford County Council has announced that the Duncannon Line R733 will be closed tomorrow (September 15) from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to facilitate essential road maintenance works. The closure will begin at the Whitford Roundabout and continue on to Mullanour (The Mountain Bar). A traffic management plan will be in place on all approach roads and diversion routes will be clearly signposted, motorists are advised to follow diversion routes.