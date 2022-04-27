Duffry Rovers table quiz is a fantastic success

Cathal, Adrian and Eilish Power at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

Anne Cooper with Brian, Mary and Ger Cahill at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

Anna O'Leary and Sadhbh Hanrahan at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

Margo O'Neill, Martin O'Connor, Dylan Farrell, Liam Farrell and Tommy Farrell at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

Steve and Caroline Leete and Hally Doyle at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

Faith Holmes, Pat Brennan and Gabriel Brennan at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

Christine O'Gorman, Kate Furlong, Coleen Cooper and Mary Furlong at the Table Quiz in Ballindaggin Community Hall on Good Friday night.

BALLINDAGGIN Hall was the venue for a fundraising table quiz for Duffry Rovers GAA club recently and there was a very large turnout in attendance.

The quiz, which was spearheaded by club stalwart Dan Doyle is always held on Good Friday each year and the organisers were delighted to be able to once again hold the event this year.

Such initiatives have a strong social aspect too and that was very evident on the night, with a very positive and fun atmosphere in the hall.

A spokesperson for the club said the event was based around teams of four entering, with around 23 teams participating.

“We had some junior teams too, which was great,” said the spokesperson.

“We really want to thank everyone who supported the event,” he added. In particular, thanks were extended to everyone who sponsored prizes for the raffle, which was also a great success.

“We also want to acknowledge and thank the two families who sponsored the refreshments on the night,” said the spokesperson.

Such was the success of the night that €1,500 was raised for the club, much to the delight of everyone involved.

“It was a fantastic amount to raise and we are really appreciative of everyone’s support,” said the spokesperson.

The quiz was set by Dan Doyle and the quiz master on the night was Mairead Codd, with the adjudicating taken care of by Joan Rafter and Michelle Jordan.

The overall results were composed of: 1st – Joe, Catriona and Shona Walsh, and Carla Hipwell; 2nd – Michael Doyle, Gearóid Doyle, Alan Doyle and Liam Pender; 3rd – Aidan Lawless, Tom Kelly, Ger Murphy and Tony Kelly.

The winner of the junior competition was the team composed of Maire Armstrong, Sadhbh Hanrahan and Molly and Ann O’Leary.