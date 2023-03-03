Dublin company granted planning permission for 222 homes on the outskirts of Wexford town

Wexford County Council has granted planning permission with 38 conditions to a Dublin-based company for the building of 222 homes, a creche and two retail units at Crosstown on the outskirts of Wexford town despite objections from local residents.

Dronoe Ltd, with a registered address in Lucan, was given the go-ahead to construct the Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) of houses, duplexes and apartments on an 18 acre site owned by the well-known Wexford solicitor Liam Hipwell and James McGillycuddy, director of Ferrybank Enterprises LOtd, who gave their consent for the planning application.

It follows a recent decision by the Council to grant permission to Wexford Harbour Developments to build 191 houses and a public coastal park at nearby Ferrybank on land owned by the St John of God Sisters in an area known as the Dairy Fields.

The Crosstown scheme includes 34 four-bedroom houses, 126 three-bedroom houses, six three-bed duplex apartments, 24 two-bed duplex apartments, six two-bed apartments and 26 one-bed apartments around a central public open space with a couple of “pocket parks” within the development.

The proposed development includes 436 car parking spaces and 158 bicycle spaces with new pedestrian, cycle and vehicle entrances from the R741 road from Wexford to Castlebridge to the east of the site and from Riverside North to the north.

The development company with Michael O’ Reilly as the sole listed director, is to provide 20% of the residential units to Wexford County Council for social housing.

The site is an area of agricultural land at Crosstown surrounded by residential, recreational, agricultural and business use with the River Slaney estuary to the south.

More than 20 submissions were made by local residents, most of them expressing concern about the density of the proposed scheme being out of character with existing patterns of development; persistent flooding on the site when it rains; the inadequacy of the existing sewerage system which is already coping with an increase in housing development between Castlebridge and Wexford town; the impact of additional traffic on Wexford Bridge and the R741 road as well as funerals going to Crosstown cemetery, and the destruction of hedgerows and wildlife habitats.

One resident estimated that the housing development would generate an additional 11,041 traffic movements daily in an area with a substandard local road network.

The developer submitted a large number of reports with the application including a Natura Impact Statement, Ecological Impact Assessment, Traffic Impact Assessment, Urban Design Statement, Bat Survey Report, Bird Survey Report, Tree Survey, Outdoor Lighting Report, a Waste Management Plan and a Fire Safety Design with the application.

Pre-planning meetings were held with the local authority which suggested a density of 30 units per hectare with a stipulation that the childcare facility be completed as an early phase of the development.

A 2018 application for 98 houses on the site was granted by Wexford County Council but refused by An Bord Pleanála on appeal because of the unacceptability low density and concern about poor lay-out.

The combination of the childcare and retail units located at the main entrance to the site was welcomed during the pre-planning process.

In considering the application, a senior planning inspector said he was satisfied with the overall design and lay-out which “maximises the opportunities the site presents and will provide for a high quality living environment.

He noted the strong mix of household types catering for all housing needs and the site’s walking distance proximity to community, education, retail and employment.

"It is considered that the proposed development represents the sustainable economic use of lands and represents a considered and measured design response which will contribute positively to the area while providing a distinctive development with a sense of place, while delivering key objectives of the County Development Plan 2022-2028.

After reviewing all the applicant reports and recommended mitigation measures and the public submissions it was considered that “the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenity of the area.”

The applicant had asked for a 10-year planning permission but was granted a five-year permission by the local authority.

Among the conditions attached to the permission is a clause restricting the houses, duplexes and apartments to first occupation by individual purchasers not corporate entities.

The developer must pay a contribution to roads of €167,446 and a community contribution of €95,892 with a security bond of €1,554,000 to be lodged before commencement.

County Council planners are still considering an unrelated application to build 191 houses and a public coastal park on a 25-acre site owned by the St John of God Sisters on the far side of Wexford bridge.