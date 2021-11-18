Chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €118,000 was seized in Enniscorthy.

As part of an intelligence led operation Revenue officers seized chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €118,000 following a search earlier today of a premises in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara and was part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected of being involved in organised crime in the Enniscorthy area.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit and the detective unit in Enniscorthy.

A man and a woman, both in their 40’s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and both are currently detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.