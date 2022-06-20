Drugs with a street value of €1.3 million are seized in Rosslare

Revenue officers seized over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of more than €1.3 million, at Rosslare Europort on Sunday.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a hidden compartment of the trailer.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardai and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.