Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Drugs with a street value of €1.3 million are seized in Rosslare

Revenue officers seized over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of more than €1.3 million, at Rosslare Europort on Sunday. Expand

Close

Revenue officers seized over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of more than €1.3 million, at Rosslare Europort on Sunday.

Revenue officers seized over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of more than €1.3 million, at Rosslare Europort on Sunday.

Revenue officers seized over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of more than €1.3 million, at Rosslare Europort on Sunday.

wexfordpeople

Revenue officers seized over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of more than €1.3 million, at Rosslare Europort on Sunday.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a hidden compartment of the trailer.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardai and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Privacy