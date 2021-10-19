Wexford

Drugs destined for Wexford addresses contained in seizure worth €294,000 in Athlone

Cannabis and CMC crystals found concealed in parcels labelled as shoe boxes and coffee bean bags

Close

The drugs, which were seized in Athlone, were destined for various addresses in Ireland, including Wexford.

wexfordpeople

Darragh Clifford

Over 15kg of illegal drugs contained in parcels have been seized in Athlone, with many of the packages destined for Wexford addresses.

As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 15kgs of illegal drugs on Monday, including herbal cannabis and 3-chloromethcathinone (CMC) crystals.

The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €294,000, were discovered concealed in parcels labelled as ‘shoes boxes’ and ‘coffee bean bags’ that originated in Spain and the Netherlands.

The drugs were destined for a addresses in Wexford, as well as Louth and Limerick. 

Investigations are ongoing into the seizure, which is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

