Drug use has become an “absolute epidemic” in the GAA, addiction counsellor tells Wexford policing meeting

There are more players on drugs than not on drugs” – Niamh Blackburn of My Move counselling service.

Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan with Ciarán Carey and Cllr George Lawlor at the JPC meeting.

Maria Pepper

Drug use is an “absolute epidemic” in the GAA, councillors were told at a Joint Policing Committee meeting of Wexford County Council which also heard that you would be hard pressed to find a pub in Ireland nowadays where cocaine is not being taken.

The Council invited Garda representatives and professionals working in the field of addiction to make presentations on drug misuse and treatment in County Wexford and among those who spoke were Paul Delaney of the Wexford-based Cornmarket Project and former Limerick hurler Ciarán Carey and Niamh Blackburn from the Limerick-based My Move counselling service who have given talks in GAA clubs.

