Drug use has become an “absolute epidemic” in the GAA, addiction counsellor tells Wexford policing meeting

Drug use is an “absolute epidemic” in the GAA, councillors were told at a Joint Policing Committee meeting of Wexford County Council which also heard that you would be hard pressed to find a pub in Ireland nowadays where cocaine is not being taken.

The Council invited Garda representatives and professionals working in the field of addiction to make presentations on drug misuse and treatment in County Wexford and among those who spoke were Paul Delaney of the Wexford-based Cornmarket Project and former Limerick hurler Ciarán Carey and Niamh Blackburn from the Limerick-based My Move counselling service who have given talks in GAA clubs.

Ms Blackburn of My Move gave an insightful and informative talk on the nature of addiction and its spiralling effect on drugs users and their families, emphasising the value of a health-based approach which does not shame or shun the person in addiction.

Cllr Pat Barden, who has experience of managing GAA teams, asked her what he and other team managers like Cllr John Hegarty and Cllr Garry Laffan as well as fellow players and the community could do to spot the early warning signs among young people and help them. "A lot of these lads, if they have problems, they don’t talk”

You see a good player who has the ability but is not performing well and you think there might be a problem but I never know what to do. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what the players can do, I don’t know what I can do as a manager, I don’t know what the community can do. “

Ms Blackburn replied that what he and the the JPC members were doing today to inform themselves was a “fantastic step” in the right direction.

She said if a player is not turning up and is falling by the wayside, it might not be addiction, it could be related to mental health and one way of helping is to open up the conversation and normalise talk about addiction and mental health.

"I wish I had a simple answer. This is a great start. It’s not something you can fix overnight but you are heading in the right direction. Unfortunately, in the GAA and in teams, it has become an absolute epidemic. There are more players on drugs than there are not on drugs. That is the reality of it. Cocaine is nearly more common than having a cigarette. You would be hard pressed to find a pub in Ireland where there are not people taking cocaine.”

Limerick’s Ciarán Carey, who played against Mayor of Wexford Cllr Garry Laffan on many occasions throughout the 1990s, most famously in the 1996 All-Ireland final, said there has been a huge shift in addiction with the “big one” now being cocaine, followed by gambling

“Years ago, it would have been alcohol, now it’s cocaine and alcohol, alcohol and gambling or all three”.

" Addiction is such a complex issue. Unfortunately, it’s the only disease that will tell you you don’t have it, that you will be okay the next time.”

Cllr George Lawlor said he spoke to a mother with a son and daughter in a GAA club who sat 25 members of a panel down following a particular incident and talked to them and discovered that 18 were using cocaine.

"GAA clubs and other clubs have all these officers like Irish officers and child protection officers. I think it’s time we put out a call for a welfare officer to be appointed to all clubs where young adults gather to ensure there is a port of call for them. I think that would be a good message to go out from this meeting”, he said.

JPC chairman Cllr Michael Whelan said there is a certain amount of acceptance in society that recreational drug use will go on.

Cllr Joe Sullivan asked about the possibility of having drug testing expanded to club matches across the board in GAA, rugby and soccer to deter players from using drugs.

"It appears to be confined to the elite player to a degree and you can play a club hurling, soccer or rugby match with as much coke as you like in you.”

Ciarán Carey said ideally if there was testing at club level, it would be a great help but it would be difficult logistically; it would be treading on dangerous ground and people would have the right to say no. "I’d say we are a bit far away from that.”

Cllr John Hegarty, chairman of Healthy Wexford wondered if there would be an appetite within the GAA or soccer for a policy where it would be part of someone’s membership that they would agree to be available for testing.

"For the vast majority of members who have nothing to fear it would be no problem and those who do might think twice and it would give confidence to parents of young people. From a Healthy Wexford perspective, we are working on getting increased awareness out there but there seems to be a reluctance in the clubs to take this on board because it might be seen as an admission that there is an issue in the area.

"Recently, one club in Wexford did have a night which was compulsory for all members aged 17 upwards, which was put on in lieu of a training night, with speakers who included the gardai and it was very positive.

"We would be prepared to organise the speakers and the HSE might get involved, If something like that could be rolled out across the county.”