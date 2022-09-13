Drone images show progress on new Rosslare Harbour roundabout

Images of the work being carried out on the new Ballygillane Roundabout in Rosslare Harbour captured by DC Drones.

IMPRESSIVE new drone images captured by local company DC Drones show the rapid progress being made on the new Ballygillane roundabout in Rosslare Habour. The roundabout will take trucks and HGVs out of Rosslare Harbour and down to the port via the new Rosslare Harbour Access Road.

Local councillor Ger Carthy was delighted to see the rapid progress.

"It doesn't surprise me,” he said. “The company involved, Priority Construction Ltd, have a proven track record when it comes to projects like this. They are hoping to have the roundabout fully operational by the end of the year.

"This represents a €2.5 million investment in Rosslare Harbour and will improve connectivity as well as cycling access on the Main Road. It’s the starting point of the new link road which will greatly enhance the whole offering of Rosslare Europort and add to the €120 million investment in facilities which was signed off by the government there last week.”