Driver injured in County Wexford crash set to be released from hospital

The scene of an road traffic collision on the M11 near Gorey on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The area on the M11 near Gorey where a serious road traffic accident occured between a lorry and a car on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emergency Services at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M11 near Gorey on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The entrance northbound to the M11 from Camolin was seeled off by Wicklow County Fire Service on Friday due to a serious road traffic accident. Pic: Jim Campbell

Debris at the scene of a serious road traffic accident between a lorry and a car on the M11 near Gorey on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emergency Services at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M11 near Gorey on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Wicklow County Fire Service at the scene of an road traffic collision on the M11 near Gorey on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Three units of the Fire Service pictured at the scene of an road traffic collision on the M11 near Gorey on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

THE female driver who was injured in a road traffic collision on the M11 near Gorey is due to be released from hospital.

The accident occurred on the motorway between Gorey and Enniscorthy at around 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

The car in which was the woman was the sole occupant was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry and such was the seriousness of the crash that the female driver of the car was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital.

Gardaí and emergency services were quick to attend the scene and Sergeant Stephen Ennis, in Gorey Garda Station, said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing. The injured woman is not believed to be from the area and both vehicles were travelling southbound when the accident occurred.

The driver of the truck, while shocked, was not physically injured in the crash. Anyone who was travelling on the M11 between Gorey and Enniscorthy around the time of the collision and who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690.