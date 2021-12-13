Drive-Thru Santa saves Christmas for young patients of Wexford General Hospital

A Drive-Thru Santa brought big smiles to the faces of young Wexford General Hospital patients who were unable to enjoy an annual Christmas party due to Covid restrictions.

With the help of St John's Volunteers GAA Club, whose members proved themselves true volunteers on Sunday afternoon, St Gabriel’s Paediatric Ward ensured that County Wexford children who have spent time in hospital, were not left disappointed.

The club built a drive-in festive grotto using army tents at their grounds in Páirc Charman and invited children and their parents to come along and enjoy hot chocolate and cake and meet Santa and his wife Mrs Claus who had plenty of presents to give out.

The annual party organised by paediatric and diabetic nurse Deirdre Bowers, is one of the highlights of the year for children attending the hospital, but the event which is usually held in a hotel, couldn’t take place for the second year running, due to the pandemic.

St John’s Volunteers saved the day by hosting an outdoor Santa experience which was a huge success despite the rain producing some very damp elves.

Wexford Garda added to the excitement by providing a blue light escort for Santa and his missus as they arrived rebelliously on the back of motorbikes along with a contingent of local bikers.

It was a proud and thrilling moment for young Oulart boy Joseph Masterson who was made a Blue Hero earlier this year and awarded his own Garda number 147, when uniformed gardai made a special point of coming over to chat to their fellow officer.

“We are all so delighted that we were able to host the party for St. Gabriel’s Ward. The children are inspirational and we have so much respect for all the heroes who work in the hospital”, said club PRO Saoirse McGarrigle.

She said volunteers were up at the crack of dawn on Sunday erecting the tents in the rain and wind but the smiles on the children’s faces made it all worthwhile.

"It was an incredible experience to be part of. As a mother, it is good for your children to see that it's not all about selection boxes and toys., that Christmas can mark the end of a very difficult year for families.”

"From our pitch, we can see Wexford General Hospital – it's in our sight line. We are very conscious of the incredible work that all the staff do, from the orderlies to the nurses and doctors. We have the greatest of respect for them and we were very happy to be able to help.”

"For the members, seeing the magic in the children’s eyes is a wonderful way to mark the start of Christmas”.