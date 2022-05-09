Drinks are on The Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton tonight at landmark Wexford pub

Paul Heaton has arranged for drinks to be left behind the bar at The Sky & The Ground in Wexford.

REGULARS at a landmark Wexford pub are being invited to come along and celebrate the birthday of a music legend tonight (Monday) with some free drinks he’s put behind the bar there.

Having gained world acclaim through his work with both The Housemartins and The Beautiful South, Paul Heaton had hoped to tour around 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland to celebrate his 60th birthday, however, having being delayed in the recording studio by Covid, he’s instead opted to pay for a few drinks at The Sky & The Ground so that the people of Wexford can celebrate in his absence.

Heaton has played in Wexford a number of times alongside Jacqui Abbott, notably at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival, and was quite taken with the legendary Wexford pub, owned and run by the Barron family. The Sky & The Ground is one of just seven pubs in the Republic of Ireland selected by Heaton to mark his birthday celebrations.

"I’d originally planned to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing in 60 pubs across Ireland and the UK,” the Liverpool born, Sheffield raised singer explained on social media. “However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being. Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across Ireland and the UK and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

"Then both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!) The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years could do with a wee party as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.”

Heaton issued a hearty “thank you” to all the pubs taking part and asked that people throw up a photo or two of themselves enjoying a drink on his birthday!