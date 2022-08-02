Drac O’Connor’s memory lives on with annual soccer tournament at North End

On Wednesday evening at North End's pitch Kaelem and Kyra O'Connor along with members of the O'Connor Family and supporters presented a cheque to Wexford Hospice Homecare of €1,700, which was raised at the recent 10th Anniversary of the Drac O'Connor Memorial Soccer Tournament held in the North End grounds. It was accepted by Elizabeth O'Sullivan and Eithne Fitzpatrick on behalf of Wexford Hospice Homecare.

A memorial seven-a-side soccer tournament in memory of Anthony ‘Drac’ O’ Connor who died 10 years ago at the age of 33, has raised €1,700 for Wexford Hospice Homecare.

Drac played soccer with a number of different clubs including Wexford Bohs, North End United and New Ross Celtic and following his passing, his dad Francis established the annual tournament to help keep his memory alive.

The tournament was held over a weekend at North End and the winners of the Drac O’ Connor Memorial Cup were Wexford Bohs who beat Adam’s Team from New Ross.

In previous years the event has raised money for MarineWatch and the various teams that Drac was associated with. Sponsorship is an important part of the fundraiser with Jimmy Gregg’s garage in Clonard and Drac’s brother Stuart sponsoring the trophies and Wexford businesses donating 42 prizes for a raffle. Franny’s son-in-law Brian Siggins helped out with the purchase of new soccer balls.

A few days after the tournament, members of the O’ Connor family and friends gathered at North End to proudly present a cheque for €1,700 to Wexford Hospice Homecare representatives.

Drac’s dad thanked everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event, including sponsors and players. He said the tournament is a lovely way for the family to remember Drac as soccer was an important part of his life and everyone enjoys coming together to help out.