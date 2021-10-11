Dr Sharma death ruled misadventure

Premium
An inquest into the death of respiratory consultant Dr Keshav Raman Sharma has recorded a verdict of misadventure following his sudden passing on January 11 of this year. Dr Sharma, who was 39, had worked at Wexford General Hospital up until the time of his death and had been a popular and well-liked member of staff. At the inquest a deposition from his colleague, Dr Mick Molloy, outlined the circumstances surrounding Dr Sharma’s death.
The court heard that the co-workers lived together at 40 Pierce’s Court in Wexford town and that on the night before Dr Sharma’s death Dr Molloy returned home at approximately 1 a.m. Dr Molloy said the fan heater was still on and he could hear Dr Sharma snoring from the next room. He unplugged the fan and went to bed. The following morning Dr Molloy got up and noted his housemate had yet to leave for work which he found strange as Dr Sharma was usually first to leave. Dr Molloy subsequently went to work, but at 1 p.m. he was informed that Dr Sharma had yet to arrive for his shift.
Dr Molloy returned home to check on his friend and found him on the floor beside his bed with vomit on his chest. He checked for a pulse, carried out CPR and called 999. However, upon resuming CPR he realised his efforts were futile and called the hospital and Mr Sharma’s GP.
A further deposition from Garda Laura Molloy revealed that she arrived at 40 Pierce’s Court and was informed that Mr Sharma had been pronounced dead at 13.50 p.m and that he had been found unresponsive lying by the side of the bed on floor with vomit around his mouth and a mark on his mouth from the locker falling on him. Dr Sharma had no family in Ireland so Dr Molloy identified the body.
On January 13 a post-mortem examination was carried out on Dr Sharma’s body. Blood samples were taken and showed he had had toxic levels of ethanol in his blood, 133mg per litre. In addition he also had prescription medications, namely anti-depressants, sleeping tablets and anti-anxiety tablets, in his system. The consultant pathologist said the presence of those medications alone weren’t lethal but when “combined with the alcohol they caused respiratory depression”.
Recording a verdict of misadventure, coroner, Dr Sean Nixon said, “Dr Sharma suffered cardio-respiratory arrest due to alcohol and prescribed drugs. He did have problems with his mental health and alcohol on occasions, but his death was not related to Covid-19 infection or Covid-19 vaccination. He was a well-known and well-liked physician at WGH, who was originally from Trinidad. There was no intent to end someone’s life, but there is always a risk when you combine medication with alcohol.”