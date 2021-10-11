Dr Sharma death ruled misadventure

An inquest into the death of respiratory consultant Dr Keshav Raman Sharma has recorded a verdict of misadventure following his sudden passing on January 11 of this year. Dr Sharma, who was 39, had worked at Wexford General Hospital up until the time of his death and had been a popular and well-liked member of staff. At the inquest a deposition from his colleague, Dr Mick Molloy, outlined the circumstances surrounding Dr Sharma’s death.

The court heard that the co-workers lived together at 40 Pierce’s Court in Wexford town and that on the night before Dr Sharma’s death Dr Molloy returned home at approximately 1 a.m. Dr Molloy said the fan heater was still on and he could hear Dr Sharma snoring from the next room. He unplugged the fan and went to bed. The following morning Dr Molloy got up and noted his housemate had yet to leave for work which he found strange as Dr Sharma was usually first to leave. Dr Molloy subsequently went to work, but at 1 p.m. he was informed that Dr Sharma had yet to arrive for his shift.

Dr Molloy returned home to check on his friend and found him on the floor beside his bed with vomit on his chest. He checked for a pulse, carried out CPR and called 999. However, upon resuming CPR he realised his efforts were futile and called the hospital and Mr Sharma’s GP.