Dr George’s new book keeps tourism in good health

A new book by a well known GP in Enniscorthy is helping to spread the word about Ireland’s tourism offering and in particular its cultural and heritage areas of interest.

Dr George Leslie features a number of different locations in his book including the likes of the Blarney Stone and ancient sites where dolmens are located.

However, there is a very strong emphasis on County Wexford with a number of the county’s most prominent and well-known iconic sites featured in the book.

Areas like Vinegar Hill and Dunbrody Abbey are included but Dr George was also keen to showcase other aspects of Ireland’s cultural heritage and included a feature piece on our national games with a photo included of under age hurlers and information about the sport.

What makes the book very significant from a tourism perspective is that it’s published in Dr George’s native language from India and as veritable ambassador for the country and in particular, Wexford, he is hoping to bring the joys of the Model County and other areas of Ireland to the attention of people in his native country. The book has received widespread praise from those who have read it and commenting on the work Dr George said it was a labour of love.

"I wanted to feature many of the iconic sites we have here and I feel blessed to call Ireland my home,” he said. "It has so much to offer.”