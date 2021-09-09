Dolmen performance for Enniscorthy’s Presentation Centre

A VERY special dance event will take place in the Presentation Arts Centre, Enniscorthy, on Friday, September 10, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m

The dance performance piece, ‘Dolmen’, will be based around what we carry and what we remember as we go through life’s journey.

The piece was was choreographed by County Wexford dance artist in residence, Vivian Brodie-Hayes, with backing from the Arts Council and the arts department of the local authority.

While Ms Brodie-Hayes is working with the National Opera House for 2021-22 the event in Enniscorthy will be the first of two residency afternoons with the second performance of ‘Dolmen’ due to take place next week, on Friday, September 17, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The dance routine is set to an original composition by renowned Wexford based composer, Liam Bates and in addition to Ms Brodie-Hayes the dancers involved in the performance include Caroline Lawless and Sorcha O’Connor.

Those involved in every aspect of the performance piece are artists and collaborators at the very peak of their profession including the Musici Ireland String Trio.

Ms Brodie-Hayes is a dance artist with an MA in Contemporary Dance Performance and she is also a certified yoga and pilates teacher.

One of her goals is making the arts and dance more accessible to those who don’t have equal access to creative opportunities.

Well known in Wexford town where she runs the Dance Hub Wexford studio she is also the artistic director of the Spring Moves Dance Festival which is run annually in partnership with the National Opera House.

The dramaturgy for the performances in the Presentation Centre was developed by Lou Cope who runs the Centre for Applied Dramaturgy, while the performance was produced by Gwen Van Spÿk.

For information on all events taking place in the venue log on to www.presentation.ie