Dog owners warned after horrific sheep attacks

This sheep had its entrails ripped out during an attack by dogs

DOG owners around the county are being advised to ensure their pets are kept under control at all times as roaming dogs are an ongoing concern for farmers at this time of the year.

There have been a number of horrific dog attacks on sheep in recent weeks and the gardaí have highlighted that it’s dog owners’ responsibility to stop their dogs from worrying or attacking sheep.

Sergeant Margo Kennedy, who is based in Ferns and Bunclody, said the period between January and April is one of the busiest times of the year for sheep farmers.

"It’s a major worry for the farming community during this period is to keep their flock safe and to avoid any attacks by Dogs,” said Sgt Kennedy.

"When sheep are chased by dogs this can cause serious damage to sheep and the stress caused by same can cause devastating consequences for the sheep,” she added.

Sgt Kennedy is appealing to the all dog owners within the community to follow simple guidelines and encouraged people to act responsibly and avoid being held accountable.

Owners are reminded to have a dog licence, keep their dog under effective control at all times, know the whereabouts of their dog at all times and dogs should also be micro-chipped with a collar.

"If people are walking through fields or any rural area with dogs it’s extremely important to keep their dog on a lead at all times,” said Sgt Kennedy.

"If your dog is at home please ensure that the dog is not allowed to wander freely to neighbouring farms,” she added.

Dog owners are liable for Injury or damage caused by their dog to people or livestock and Sgt Kennedy said it’s very important for people to notify gardaí if there are any stray dogs on their land.

Any incidents of dog attacks should also be notified to the gardaí and the dog warden should also be notified about any stray dogs seen in the community.

Anyone with questions or concerns over the issue is encouraged to contact their local garda station.

Denis Codd is a sheep farmer in the Bunclody area who has unfortunately been the victim of a dog attack on his sheep in the past and he described the horrific nature of such incidents and the knock-on affect they can have on livestock.

"Sheep never get over it to be honest, even if they survive the attack,” said Denis.

"You’re really looking at a new flock,” he added. He highlighted the fact the IFA even recommends farmers don’t put their own dog out with the sheep once a ram has been introduced in cycle, for around five months.

"Most sheep are used to the regular dog that’s around them every day of the week but when an attack happens or even if a strange dog is around them it can have devastating effect,” said Denis.

Apart from the horrific, physical aspect of the attacks - in one incident Denis experienced the flesh had been ripped completely from the back of the sheep’s skull down to its shoulder – there is the knock-on affect that a ewe that was subject to an attack or a fright by a dog will usually give birth to a stillborn lamb.

Apart from the financial repercussions of such attacks there is an emotional side to as well as farmers care for their animals and when they see sheep being literally ripped apart it’s difficult to deal with.

"It’s just horrendous because they’re ripped apart,” said Denis. In one case, a sheep that was attacked had its insides ripped out and obviously it was alive when that happened.

Wexford IFA Chairman, Jer O’Mahoney, expressed disappointment at the fact such attacks are completely avoidable if dog owners were even a little more responsible.

He suggested that dog owners should think about how they would feel if their pet was ripped apart by a pack of bigger dogs.

"It’s all so avoidable but people are not being vigilant,” said Jer.

"Ewes will abort once they’ve been attacked and it’s not that people set out to have their dogs attack sheep but they need to make sure they are kept secure,” he added.

"People are quick to tell you how you should manage sheep and calves but they haven’t a clue about the reality and they definitely don’t see the knock-on affect of an attack.”

Jer went on to comment: “People are just not doing what they should do to make sure their dogs are secure.”

He spoke of an attack he witnessed in which a sheep had its throat ripped open and said: “There is an emotional side to it because sheep need a lot of care and sheep farmers are concerned about their welfare.”

"Then when an attack happens because of an irresponsible dog owner it’s just horrific,” he said.