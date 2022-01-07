Dog groomer raises €380 and collects 500 kilos of pet food for Wexford SPCA

GEORGINA Keating, who owns a dog grooming salon in Butlersland, New Ross called Clip ‘n’ Dip, has raised €380 for Wexford SPCA through her annual Christmas collection.

Casper’s Christmas Collection is in memory of her special little dog Casper, the Bichon Frisé, who passed away in 2016 and who was very well known and loved by all the customers of Clip ‘n’ Dip.

“This year’s collection has been absolutely incredible, and undoubtedly the most successful year to date, and the animal charity that will benefit from the collection this year is Wexford SPCA,” said Ms Keating.

She thanked everyone who contributed to the collection, adding that she has been doing them since 2016.

“I want to say a whopping thank you to each and every person who donated so lovingly and generously to Casper’s Christmas Collection and for helping to feed and care for those less-fortunate cats and dogs being cared for by the amazing hardworking people of Wexford SPCA.”

A total weight of 500 kilos of pet food was lovingly donated to the collection for Wexford SPCA, along with pet toys, treats and handmade knitted pet blankets, plus a total of €380 in very generous monetary donations.